Alan Alda teaches cadets how to communicate effectively

Actor and author Alan Alda spoke to cadets about the importance of communication and emphasized the role of empathizing with your audience.

To a certain generation he is simply known as “Hawkeye.” The celebrated M*A*S*H actor and author Alan Alda delivered a talk organized by the Modern War Institute to a packed house of roughly 150 cadets and faculty Feb. 27. He discussed the importance of communication and emphasized the role of empathizing with your audience and humans’ innate ability to read others’ minds. These are improvisational skills he learned and honed decades ago as a stage actor.

“We have a better sense than any other animal to read others’ minds and have an acute sense of communication,” Alda said. “With Neanderthals, what happened in cave 12 stayed in cave 12.”

An important part of communicating, he added, is telling a story, which raises the stakes of one’s point. To illustrate this, he brought a member from the audience, filled a glass of water, and ask him to walk across the stage to pour it in a pitcher, claiming a fictional village would perish if he spilled a drop.

The audience was fixated as the Army officer walked gingerly across the stage with the cup of water, despite knowing that there was no village and it was all a story.

Another common mistake, Alda cautioned, is assuming your listener has the same knowledge as you do. To illustrate this point, he asked an audience member to tap out the beat of a popular song on a note card and have them guess the song. Only a few people out of a several hundred accurately guessed the song (it was “God Bless America”).

When telling a story, “don’t leave out the melody,” he said. “The melody has all the juice.”

Finally, Alda emphasized the role of emotion in effective communication.

“Any kind of emotion creates a memory that last, whether fear, joy or disgust,” he said.

Alda, author of the new book “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?,” has been an active proponent of communicating science more effectively to lay audiences. When it comes to diplomacy and matters of war and peace, he said it was doubly important to have empathy.

“War represents the greatest breakdown in communication we have,” he said. “To avoid war, we have to communicate better.”

Cadets took his lesson to heart.

“I know we can all benefit from the improv techniques he uses,” Class of 2020 Cadet Liam Neary said. “It’s important that we can disseminate information in a way they understand and with no emotion.”

Alda joked that some in the audience might be wondering why West Point invited an actor to teach cadets how to communicate, noting “they’ve taught you everything you need to know to be an officer. Now I’ll teach you how to act like one.”