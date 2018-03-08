Baseball defeats Boston College, finishes perfect weekend

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Junior right handed pitcher Sam Messina threw seven innings and allowed just five hits, two walks and one run while striking seven batters in a 11-1 win over Boston College Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Army Baseball team is now 6-4 to begin the 2018 season. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications Junior right handed pitcher Sam Messina threw seven innings and allowed just five hits, two walks and one run while striking seven batters in a 11-1 win over Boston College Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Army Baseball team is now 6-4 to begin the 2018 season. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team closed out its three-game neutral site weekend with a perfect 3-0 record after earning an 11-1 victory over Boston College Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

The Black Knights also defeated Bryant (11-7) on Friday and Niagara (9-5) on Saturday to take the Army West Point Invitational title in Cary.

For the weekend, the Cadets outscored their opponents 31-13 and compiled 36 hits. Army matched its season-high in runs on Sunday, which it first achieved in Friday night’s win over Bryant. The Black Knights (6-4) were also one hit shy of tying their season-best mark.

It was an overall solid performance for the Black Knights on Sunday. Starting pitcher Sam Messina led the Army defense on the hill, allowing just five hits, two walks and one run in his seven innings of work. The junior fanned a season-high seven batters as well.

On the offensive side of things, eight of Army’s nine starters tallied at least one hit. John McKenna led all players finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.

Drake Titus and Anthony Giachin also added multiple hits in the game, while Matt Hudgins, Josh White and Giachin knocked in two RBI each.

It was a pitchers duel for much of the early going until the Black Knights finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth with two runs.

Jon Rosoff led off the inning with a walk before McKenna doubled down the left field line to place runners in scoring position.

The Eagles then notched the first out of the frame, but Trey Martin singled during the ensuing at bat to bring Rosoff home from third.

Rookie Giachin followed suit and drilled a single up the middle which allowed Army’s final run of the inning to cross home plate.

Boston College tallied one run back in the fifth to cut the deficit in half, at 2-1.

It remained a one-run game until the Black Knights broke things open in the bottom of the seventh, scoring six runs on three hits and one error.

Two of those six runs came on bases loaded walks drawn by Hudgins and Anfernee Crompton, while two more came from a two-run single up the middle from White.

The Black Knights then tacked on three additional runs in the eighth to ultimately put the game away. Tim Simoes, McKenna, Hudgins and Giachin all recorded singles during that inning.

Army highlights and game notes

• Rosoff was the lone Army starter to not register a hit in the game but did finish with three walks.

• McKenna’s double down the left field line in the bottom of the fourth was the third of the sophomore’s career.

• Army converted on a season-high six stolen bases in the game.

• The Black Knights also posted a season-best mark with 10 RBI.

• Army is currently riding a three-game winning streak.

• Titus and Martin swiped a game-high two bases each to lead the Black Knights’ charge.

• The Black Knights pitching staff compiled 11 strikeouts and two walks. The Eagles finished with 13 and 10, respectively.

• BC used five pitchers in the game, while Army only sent out Messina and Cam Opp.

• Opp had a solid relief outing for the Black Knights, closing out the final 2.0 innings allowing just one hit, while striking out four.

• Messina earned his first win on the hill and he currently sits at 1-1.

• Hurtubise improved his hit-streak to eight-straight games.

• Rosoff has reached base at least once in each of Army’s 10 games.

• The Black Knights gave up just one extra base hit in the contest with Jake Alu earning a double to left field in the top of the sixth.

Facts & figures

• Army finished with 11 runs on 12 hits, while Boston College compiled just one run off six hits.

• The Eagles were tabbed with the game’s only two errors.