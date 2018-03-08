Celebrating the tradition, the academy’s history with Founders Day

Story and photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

The youngest and the oldest graduates stationed at West Point address the Corps during the USCC celebration of the 216th Founders Day March 1 at Washington Hall. The youngest and the oldest graduates stationed at West Point address the Corps during the USCC celebration of the 216th Founders Day March 1 at Washington Hall.

In March of 1902, USMA graduates deployed to the Philippines gathered to celebrate the academy’s Centennial around the date which Thomas Jefferson founded the military academy. Several years later, the West Point Society of New York began hosting annual banquets to allow an opportunity for graduates across the northeast to reunite and celebrate the founding of the academy.

This tradition has spread across the world since and every year West Point Societies host Founders Day celebrations open to all graduates, their families and friends regardless of graduation year.

To introduce cadets to Founders Day, USCC also hosts a Founders Day Dinner every year in the Mess Hall.

This year’s celebration took place on March 1 and featured several activities to increase spirit throughout the night already set in a spirited tone with spirit gear worn as the uniform. A trivia contest pitted class against class to put their knowledge of the academy to the test.

The First Class team consisting of First Captain Simone Askew and Cadet Erica Fortkus (both coincidentally History majors) took the win in a closely-contested competition before recorded remarks from graduates around the world were played for the Corps.

Keeping with tradition, the youngest and oldest graduates working at USMA both shared remarks on their cadet experiences and how they have served them since.

Second Lt. Carolina Lorenzini, just two months fresh from graduating, offered words of advice to the First Class just 86 and a butt days shy from tossing their caps in Michie Stadium.

“With the First Class being so short, treasure each day you have left because those are the days that you will remember most,” Lorenzini said.

Retired Col. John James, USMA Class of 1967 and an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, walked across the stage wearing his 55-year-old Cadet bathrobe over his outfit.

He reminisced about his time at the academy as the last class to stay at West Point for Plebe Christmas, and echoed much of the same sentiments as Lorenzini.

“Please make the most of (your) time here and treasure the time with your classmates. You will run into them around the world for the rest of your life,” James said.

The Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland (also wearing his Cadet bathrobe over his outfit), closed the ceremony with his own remarks.

Gilland highlighted the fact that Founders Day is the best opportunity to reunite with old Academy friends all across the Army, and told the story of Cadet Alonzo Cushing, USMA Class of 1861.

Lt. Cushing was posthumously awarded a Medal of Honor in 2014 for his actions at the Battle of Gettysburg, where he commanded an artillery battery tasked with countering Pickett’s Charge at “The Angle.”

While his extremely heroic actions at Gettysburg cost him his life, Cushing’s example of heroism and bravery emanating from a former cadet who was considered typical in all regards while at the academy shone through with qualities that all cadets should hope to emulate as commissioned leaders of character in the United States Army.

By celebrating the cadet experience and participating in a high-spirited event, the Corps is better prepared to continue celebrating a shared history and tradition in the future.

The USCC Founders Day Dinner set the tone for what graduates should expect as they spread to the four corners of the world and continue to celebrate their cadet experience with friends and fellow grads across the Army.