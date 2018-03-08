Daylight Saving Time: Did you know?

By Chris Hennen West Point Emergency Manager

Although the first use of Daylight Saving Time (DST) is credited to the Canadians in 1908, the first country to adopt DST was Germany in 1916 as an effort to save fuel to benefit the war effort.

The U.S. adopted DST in 1918, but contrary to popular belief, it was not enacted for the benefit of farmers.

DST springs forward this Sunday at 2 a.m., which means we lose an hour of sleep.

The clock change is a good time for you to take a few, easy steps to ensure your household is better prepared for emergencies.

• Check smoke alarm batteries. When turning the clocks ahead, take a few minutes to replace the smoke alarm batteries; push the test button to make sure the alarms are working. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide detectors.

• Install smoke alarms. If you don’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

• Get a kit. Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or carry in case you must evacuate. If you don’t have a kit, attend the Citizens Preparedness Seminar 9-10:30 a.m. April 12 at Eisenhower Hall.

Free preparedness kits will be provided to those who register for the event (https://prepare.ny.gov/training-events).

• Make a plan. Have all household members plan what steps they should take if an emergency occurs.

• Be informed. Learn what emergencies can occur in your area and how officials will notify you should an emergency occur.

Are you registered for Desktop Alert? If not, contact Luke Pagan, West Point Force Protection officer, at 938-8859 for more details.