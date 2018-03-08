Six Black Knight wrestlers place at EIWAs

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

At 157 pounds, sophomore Lucas Weiland started in the consolation round, but worked his way with two victories to the third-place match where he dropped a 5-3 decision to Drexel's Garrett Hammond at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships Sunday in Hempstead, N.Y. Weiland (above) and 174-pound sophomore Ben Harvey earned spots at the NCAA Championships March 15-17. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Wrestling team saw six of its grapplers on the podium at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships as it finished eighth with 56.5 points on Sunday in Hempstead, New York.

Sophomores Lucas Weiland and Ben Harvey highlighted the group with fourth-place finishes and earning the team’s two bids to the NCAA Championships.

Army highlights and game notes

• Weiland and Harvey qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in their careers.

• The Black Knights finished in the top 10 for the fourth straight season and in every season since 1991-92 except for 2013-14.

• Harvey notched his fifth win over a ranked opponent this season in the consolation semifinals.

• Lane Peters earned his first podium finish at the EIWA Championships, placing seventh at 133 pounds.

How it happened

125 pounds

Two-seed Trey Chalifoux (6th): 0-2 (2-2, MD)

Semifinals: L, 7-3 vs. sixth-seed Noah Baughman (No. 11 Cornell);

Cons. semifinals: L, Major Decision, 8-0 vs. fourth-seed Zack Fuentes (No. 25 Drexel);

Fifth place: L, default fifth-seed Joe Nelson (Binghamton).

133 pounds

Fifth-seed Lane Peters (7th): 1-1 (3-2, MD)

Cons. round of 4: L, 10-8 vs. Jonathan Gomez (Princeton);

SeventhPlace: W, 5-0 vs. David Campbell (Bucknell).

157 pounds

Eighth-seed Lucas Weiland (4th): 2-1 (4-2, MD)

Cons. round of 4: W, 9-2 vs. Brock Wilson (Harvard);

Cons. semifinals: W, default vs. third-seed Justin Staudenmayer (Brown);

Third place: L, 5-3 vs. fifth-seed No. 21 Garett Hammond (No. 25 Drexel).

165 pounds

Seventh-seed No. 28 Andrew Mendel (8th): 0-2 (2-3, 2 MDs)

Cons. round of 4: L, 10-5 vs. Jon Viruet (Brown);

Seventh place: L, 8-5 vs. eighth-seed No. 33 Ebed Jarrell (No. 25 Drexel).

174 pounds

Third-seed No. 25 Ben Harvey (4th): 1-2 (3-2, Fall)

Semifinals: L, 4-2 vs. second-seed No. 8 Jadaen Bernstein (Navy);

Cons. semifinals: W, 1-0 vs. fifth-seed No. 33 Tyrel White (Columbia);

Third Place: L, fall at 3:54 vs. fourth-seed No. 18 Brandon Womack (No. 11 Cornell).

197 pounds

Seventh-seed No. 29 Rocco Caywood (7th): 1-1 (3-2, MD)

Cons. round of 4: L, 8-3 vs. fifth-seed No.8 Jeric Kasunic (American);

Seventh place: W, 7-5 vs. 10th-seed Tucker Ziegler (Brown).

Coaches’ corner

• Head coach Kevin Ward—”We’re really excited for our guys that got through to the NCAA Championships. This is a really tough tournament, and we had some guys respond in a strong way. With such a young team, you always get a little nervous on how the guys will respond, but it was those younger wrestlers who really carried the team. That’s a great thing to see. Mendel is an absolute warrior. He suffered an injury against Brown but kept battling and fought like crazy. Hopefully, he gets an at-large bid and has an opportunity to show that fighting spirit at the NCAAs.”

Up next

• Weiland and Harvey will compete at the NCAA Championships on March 15-17 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.