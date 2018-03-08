Welcome to Mi CASA: Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army holds conference at West Point

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Cadets spoke about their experiences involving the Academic Individual Advanced Development program and then took questions from the audience at the Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Conference at West Point Monday. Roughly 100 civilian CASA volunteers attended the five-day conference beginning March 3 through today.

United States Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. hosted the Secretary of the Army’s 62nd annual Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Conference (CASA) March 3 through today, the first CASA Conference held at West Point since 2006.

CASA’s are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary of the Army to provide advice and support to Army leaders across the nation. CASA’s generally serve for two years, however, they can serve up to 10 years. The appointments are honorary and voluntary.

The attendees toured West Point, lunched with cadets at the mess hall, and attended cadet panels to talk to cadets representing the Academic Individual Advanced Development (AIAD), NCAA athletics, cadet military experience and scholarship cadets.

Members learned about the cadet command and operations structure and attended panels on modernization and minuteman scholarships, which covers the fees and full tuition at any college or university served by an Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corp (ROTC) program or can be used for room and board.

Capt. Zach Watson, Social Sciences instructor, facilitated the cadet panels, which started off with questions such as name something you learned through AIAD that you haven’t learned in the classroom? One cadet said she learned about the perception of Americans in other countries complaining that we don’t speak foreign languages.

The cadet was talking about her experience in Morocco and speaks French and is in the process of learning another language.

Many questions from the CASA members centered around how long the cadets plan on staying in the Army, classroom structure, military training, sports and leadership opportunities the cadets have had.

“I became a CASA member through encouragement by the American Legion adjacent in Indiana and some good friends,” Indianapolis native and CASA member Robert Spanogle said. “I wanted to do this because I enjoy helping kids who want to join the military.

“I worked with a young man in Indiana at the Hoosier Boys State, an American Legion sponsored workshop for juniors in high school that learn about Indiana’s political system and also have the opportunity to participate in actual political systems such as running as candidates for local, county and state offices,” Spanogle added. “That young man will be attending a military academy.”

Spanogle is Indiana’s American Legion past national commander and past national adjutant.

“Between the military and the American Legion, I help with recruitment and came to West Point to learn about the cadet experience and I am encouraged. It’s a very worthwhile experience,” Spanogle said.