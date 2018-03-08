Women’s Lacrosse outlasts Siena in OT thriller

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore midfielder Samantha Stewart gets lifted by senior attackman Amy Johnston after Stewart scored the winning goal in overtime of Army West Point’s 17-16 thriller over Siena March 3 at Michie Stadium. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore midfielder Samantha Stewart gets lifted by senior attackman Amy Johnston after Stewart scored the winning goal in overtime of Army West Point’s 17-16 thriller over Siena March 3 at Michie Stadium. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team outlasted Siena, 17-16, in overtime March 3 at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights improved to 4-2 on the season, while the Saints fell to 0-3.

Army scored the first seven goals of the game, including four in the first four-and-a-half-minutes. Rookie Rilee Scott caged the game’s first two tallies before senior co-captain Amy Johnston recorded a hat trick throughout the first 15 minutes of the contest. She capped the milestone with a woman-up tally with 15:33 remaining in the opening period to hand the Black Knights a seven-goal edge.

The tide turned from there, however, as Siena netted three-consecutive goals prior to the eight-minute mark. With the score at 7-3, an unexpected stoppage forced the players, coaches and spectators to evacuate Michie Stadium for roughly 30 minutes. The Saints were unphased by the delay as they put another shot into the cage to make it a 7-4 game.

The Black Knights answered with a quick pair from Scott and Johnston, but Siena matched that output in the final two minutes of the half to enter the break with Army leading, 10-6.

The Cadets opened the second half much like they did the first; by scoring. Rachel Hornick netted back-to-back scores before Manuela Cortes pushed Army’s lead to 12-6.

The Saints, who were persistent throughout the entire game, came all the way back by scoring 10 of the next 12 goals to take a 16-14 lead with 8:28 remaining.

Johnston connected with Maddie Miller for her fifth strike of the game to slow the Saints’ roll and bring Army within one with just under seven minutes remaining. Samantha Stewart followed with the game-tying goal with 5:50 on the clock to knot things up at 16-apiece. The two sides duked it out for the remainder of the period, but neither side could manage to put the game away.

In overtime, a highly-contested draw control made its way into Stewart’s stick after bouncing around off of Army and Siena players for nearly 30 seconds. Alexis Deaken, who led the Saints in goals (4), assists (3) and points (7) on the afternoon, was whistled for an infraction that handed the Black Knights a golden opportunity.

The Black Knights possessed the ball into their offensive zone and cycled it along the perimeter until Stewart cut in from the left side of the field. Miller had the ball behind the cage and hit the sophomore midfielder on the back post for the game-winning score.

Johnston scored a career- and game-best five goals, while Hornick and Scott added hat tricks for the Black Knights. Miller and Mikayla Bergin dished out a team-high three assists, while Miller and Stewart were the only Black Knights to post a goal and an assist in the contest. Johnston added a game-high eight draw controls.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights have scored the first goal in five of their first six games.

• Army improved to 2-0 all-time in overtime games after defeating Quinnipiac, 9-8, on the road last season.

• Johnston’s career-high five goals was the ninth hat trick of her career and first of the season.

• She extended her scoring streak to 12 games.

• Hornick posted her 12th-career hat trick and second of the year.

• Scott notched her first-career hat trick.

• Miller documented multiple points for the sixth straight game.

• The Pittsford, New York, native recorded her 25th-career point.

• Stewart earned her third multi-point game of the year.

• The Black Knights held advantages in shots (37-24), ground balls (13-11), draw controls (25-9) and turnovers (9-13).