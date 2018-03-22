2017-18 cadet club activities

Judo: The Army West Point Judo team attended a competition clinic put on by USA Judo, with World and Olympic champion Tong Wen (China), and the Judo Collegiate National Championships March 10-11 at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

During the national championships, the Army West Point teams earned high marks by placing in the team championships in Men’s Elite (first place), Women’s Elite (third place), Men’s Novice (first place) and Women’s Novice (first place).

In the Elite Division, individual champions/runners-up and All-Americans were: First place/All-American, Women’s 57kg—Monica Schmelzenbach; First place/All-American, Men’s 100kg—Sheldon Dillman; First place/All-American, Men’s +100kg—Jaryn Villegas; Second place/All-American, Men’s 60kg—Ariunbold Munkhtur; Second place/All-American, Men’s 81kg—Ylli Dalladaku; Second place/All-American, Men’s 90kg—Samir Streatfield (photo above); and second place/All-American, Men’s 100kg—Jake Pare.

There is only one first-class cadet in the Elite Division earning a place, so the team is looking forward to repeat success next year while hosting nationals.