Defense shines in Men’s Lacrosse’s win over Holy Cross

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Backed by junior goalie AJ Barretto’s career-high 14 saves, the Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team topped Holy Cross 5-3 March 17 at Michie Stadium. Barretto recorded his first-career point in the contest with an assist in the third quarter. He also finished the day with a caused turnover and three groundballs. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications Backed by junior goalie AJ Barretto’s career-high 14 saves, the Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team topped Holy Cross 5-3 March 17 at Michie Stadium. Barretto recorded his first-career point in the contest with an assist in the third quarter. He also finished the day with a caused turnover and three groundballs. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

Backed by junior goalie AJ Barretto’s career-high 14 saves, the Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team topped Holy Cross 5-3 March 17 at Michie Stadium.

Barretto recorded his first-career point in the contest with an assist in the third quarter.

He also finished the day with a caused turnover and three groundballs.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improves to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Patriot League.

• All five of Army’s goals were assisted in the game.

• David Symmes, Sean O’Brien, Nate Jones, Connor DeWitt and Nicholas Garofano scored for the Black Knights.

• The assists came from Jones, Johnny Surdick, Barretto, Nick Santorelli and Evan Condon.

• Dom Ricca posted a career-high five groundballs and added two caused turnovers.

• Matt Manown, John Ragno and Jon LaMonica finished the day with two caused turnovers apiece.

• LaMonica and Surdick aided the Black Knights’ groundball game with tallies of five and four apiece.

• Ragno went 6-for-10 at the faceoff X today for a .600 efficiency.

• The Black Knights held the Crusaders scoreless in the second and third quarters marking eight times Army has allowed no goals in a quarter this season.

• Jones is closing in on the 100-career point mark and boasts 93 after today’s two-point performance.

• Jones also continues on his seven-game goal streak with his solo tally today, while Symmes and O’Brien are riding a seven-goal point streak this season.

Turning point

• The Black Knights’ 3-0 start to the game gave them an early lead over the Crusaders.

How it happened

• The Black Knights started the game on a 3-0 run with their first two goals coming 15 seconds apart.

• Jones connected with Symmes for the score 58 seconds into the game with an assist from Jones.

• On the next play, Surdick picked up the faceoff and fed O’Brien for the score.

• Jones tallied a goal off a caused turnover in the stretch by the Black Knights. Condon was credited with the helper.

• Holy Cross answered back with two, 30 seconds apart to close out the first quarter with a 3-2 advantage to Army.

• The Black Knights netted one in the second and held the Crusaders scoreless in the 15-minute span.

• Santorelli found DeWitt at the 9:19 minute mark to put Army ahead 4-2 for the eventual game-winner.

• In the next frame, Barretto intercepted a Crusader pass and fed the ball down the field to Garofano who beat Jonathan Tesoro for the final Army goal of the game.

• Holy Cross was able to convert its final goal of the game with 2:44 left in the fourth to bring the score back within two.