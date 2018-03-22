Harvey, Army end season in blood round at NCAA Championships

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point sophomore wrestler Ben Harvey advanced to the blood round, but fell one win shy of All-America honors as the Black Knights’ 2017-18 season came to a close on the second day of the NCAA Championships March 17 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Harvey, sophomore Lucas Weiland and junior Rocco Caywood all advanced to the second day of the national tournament before being eliminated in the consolation bracket.

As a team, the Black Knights compiled an overall record of 7-6 with Weiland earning the program’s first bonus-point victory at NCAAs since 2015 with a 9-1 major decision over No. 26 Andrew Shomers of Edinboro March 16.

Army highlights and match notes

• As a team, the Black Knights’ seven wins at nationals is the most by an Army team since 2003.

• Weiland and Harvey become the first duo for Army to win two or more matches at the NCAA Championships since 2008.

• Harvey became the 15th cadet to win at least four matches at the national tournament and first since Matt Kyler in 2008.

• The New Palestine, Indiana, native became the first Army wrestler to advance to the blood round since Kyler did so in 2010, and the first to do it after dropping his first match since Patrick Simpson in 2006. Both wrestled at 149 pounds.

• Weiland earned his first win over a top-10 opponent when he upset eighth-ranked Archie Colgan in his first match today.

• Caywood capped his junior season with a personal-best 20-14 record, including six bonus point wins on one fall, one technical fall and four major decisions.

• The Toledo, Ohio, native tied his single-season high three victories over ranked opponents, including two over top-10 foes.

• Weiland finished his second collegiate season by setting personal bests in wins (24), dual wins (2), bonus point wins (11), falls (2), technical falls (3), major decisions (6) and wins over ranked opponents (4).

• Harvey wraps up his sophomore season with a 22-11 record, including a 9-9 mark against ranked opponents.

• He notched three upsets over top-10 foes and set personal bests in overall wins and dual wins with a team-best 6-2 record.

• This is the first season for head coach Kevin Ward that all of his NCAA qualifiers will return for the next season.

How it happened

157 Pounds

No. 33 Lucas Weiland: 1-1 (2-2, MD)

Cons. Round of 16 No. 2: W, 4-2 vs. 9-seed No. 8 Archie Colgan (No. 14 Wyoming)

Cons. Round of 8 No. 1: L, Major Decision, 15-4 vs. 2-seed No. 3 Joseph Lavallee (No. 3 Missouri)

174 Pounds

No. 23 Ben Harvey: 2-1 (4-2)

Cons. Round of 16 No. 2: W, 7-4 vs. 9-seed No. 9 Keaton Subjeck (Stanford)

Cons. Round of 8 No. 1: W, 9-6 vs. No. 16 Johnny Sebastian (No. 17 Northwestern)

Cons. Round of 8 No. 2: L, 11-6 vs. 6-seed No. 6 Bo Jordan (No. 2 Ohio State)

197 Pounds

No. 33 Rocco Caywood: 0-1 (1-2)

Cons. Round of 16 No. 2: L, 9-3 vs. 8-seed No. 7 Nate Rotert (No. 12 South Dakota State)

Coaches’ corner

• Head coach Kevin Ward—“I’m definitely proud of these guys. I feel like I watched them grow up quite a bit this weekend and realize just how good they can be.

“They competed with the fight that makes all Army fans proud, and they have a lot to be proud of. Obviously we are leaving heartbroken and disappointed, but we’re also motivated to know how go we can actually be. I really think our guys are just now finding that out.”

• “After a disappointing season as a team, it was energizing to see how hard we could fight at the biggest stage in our sport. Winning matches at this tournament is incredibly difficult, and we showed we can win multiple matches here.

“We need to keep building to get more of our guys in this environment. We have thepotential to be a top-20 team, but we need 7-8 qualifiers to do that. So we will reflect, take inventory of the season, and prepare for the next one.”