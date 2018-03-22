Men’s Track and Field wins big in California

By Ana Garrigo Army Athletic Communications

Senior Lee Bares won the pole vault, clearing a height of 5.15 meters at the UC Irvine Spring Break Classic March 17 in Irvine, Calif. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications Senior Lee Bares won the pole vault, clearing a height of 5.15 meters at the UC Irvine Spring Break Classic March 17 in Irvine, Calif. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Track and Field team claimed first place in dominating fashion at the UC Irvine Spring Break Classic March 17 in Irvine, California.

At this meet, the team earned 233 points which was good for first place, outscoring second place by 90 points. The team earned this spot with six first-place titles.

Coach’s quotes

“We had some nice improvements today from our guys,” head coach Mike Smith said. “We have some things to work on, but I think on the whole we were pretty strong this weekend.

“This week has been about training, so I did not expect our people to be fresh. Having said that if you look at the results we really had some guys compete well. The throwers are really starting to gel for us. The shot, hammer, discus and javelin men were good across the board. Mike Renard and Wyatt Doughty won their respective events and had lifetime bests or near bests. Our distance guys looked good and our sprint group is coming together.

“We have had a great week of training and now we can look forward to performing at the championship meets that are coming.”

Army highlights and meet notes

Track Events

• Army placed second in the 400 relay with a time of 41.40. The team consisted of Ben Sims, Kevin Dyer, Tyler Davis and Drew Bullen.

• Keagan Smith won the 1500-meter run with a time of 3:49.06. Roman Ollar claimed third with a time of 3:52.63. He was followed by Robbie Santoyo (3:54.85) in sixth, and John Valeri (3:55.22) in eighth.

• Ross Puritty clocked in at 14.85 in the 110-meter hurdles which was good for third place.

• Tyrell Maddox timed in at 48.22 in the 400-meter dash which earned him second place.

• In the 100, Andre Vaughn placed first with a time of 10.70. Davis took second with a time of 10.74 and Kedrin Jefferson took the three spot at 10.78.

• Army finished 1-3 in the 800-meter run. Jackson Sullivan (1:54.49) finished first, Ben Boswell (1:55.15) took second and Nick Causey (1:55.30) claimed third.

• Puritty clocked in at 54.93 in the 400-meter hurdles, which was good for fourth place. Connor Russell followed in sixth with a time of 55.64.

• Jefferson placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.55, while Vaughn claimed fourth with a time of 21.88.

• In the 3,000-meter run, Benjamin Petrella placed second with a time of 8:32.56. He was followed by Valeri (8:37.56), Santoyo (8:38.73), and Ollar (8:38.83) in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

• The 1600-relay team of Davis, Bullen, Maddox and Bradley Gibson earned first place with a time of 3:14.90.

Field Event

• In the long jump, Tyrese Bender finished eighth with a distance of 6.25 meters. Drew Bullen jumped for 6.21 meters which was good for 10th place.

• Lee Bares won the pole vault, clearing a height of 5.15 meters. Joe Popek was close behind in third with a height of 4.65 meters.

• In the shot put, Michael Renard placed fifth with a distance of 16.37 meters. Geoff Kirk was close behind in sixth, throwing for 15.66 meters.

• Bender claimed fourth in the triple jump, jumping for 14.08 meters.

• Army took second and third in the high jump. Bernard Jenkins cleared a height of 2.00 meters, while Bryce Samuel jumped for 1.95 meters.

• In the discus, Jacob Stauffer placed second throwing for a distance of 44.27 meters. He was followed by Grant Alter in fourth place with a distance of 42.54 meters.