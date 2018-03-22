Plebe-Parent Weekend : Class of 2021 welcomes parents, friends for Plebe-Parent Weekend

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

From March 8-10, the parents and family members of first-year cadets were given the unique opportunity to view West Point through their cadets’ eyes. Parents viewed their cadets marching in formation. From March 8-10, the parents and family members of first-year cadets were given the unique opportunity to view West Point through their cadets’ eyes. Parents viewed their cadets marching in formation. Parents also got a glimpse of what the Cadets are learning in the classroom. Parents also got a glimpse of what the Cadets are learning in the classroom. U.S. Military Academy Class of 2021 Cadet Connor Bogner and his father, Mark, take in the sites of West Point March 9 during Plebe-Parent Weekend. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV U.S. Military Academy Class of 2021 Cadet Connor Bogner and his father, Mark, take in the sites of West Point March 9 during Plebe-Parent Weekend. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. speaks to the Class of 2021 and their guests at the Plebe-Parent Weekend banquet March 10 at the Cadet Mess. (Above) Also unveiled during the banquet, behind Caslen, is the Class of 2021’s crest with motto, “Until the Battle is Won.” Photo by Michael Lopez/DPTMS U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. speaks to the Class of 2021 and their guests at the Plebe-Parent Weekend banquet March 10 at the Cadet Mess. (Above) Also unveiled during the banquet, behind Caslen, is the Class of 2021’s crest with motto, “Until the Battle is Won.” Photo by Michael Lopez/DPTMS

Plebes had just one more thing to do before embarking on spring break, entertaining their parents for the annual Plebe-Parent Weekend March 8-10. The plebes took their parents on a tour of West Point and the barracks, visiting classes, speaking to instructors and demonstrating what they have learned about parade formation and marching with the PPW Review. The event culminated with the unveiling of the class crest and class motto, “Until the Battle is Won” at the evening banquet.

Plebes were handed the responsibility in ensuring that the PPW was executed with precision as directed by the Brigade Tactical Department.

“Our function for the PPW is less about decisiveness and more about effectiveness,” Class of 2021 Cadet Emersen Bribiesca, regimental PPW executive officer, said. “Our duty is to take the mission and tasks assigned to us by the Brigade Tactical Department and develop a plan to accomplish these goals through our cadet chain of command. Preparation for the event really means putting ourselves in a strong position to tackle any changes that arise during the weekend.”

Bribiesca said he conferred with the current brigade officer, Class of 2018 Cadet Jack Montgomery, in order to gain better insight about his role as an executive officer during PPW, which helped to define his duties and how he should function within the regimental staff.

“The Plebe-Parent Weekend is the first opportunity for our class to truly show our parents how much we have developed since R-Day,” Class of 2021 Cadet Christopher Ploch, regimental PPW commanding officer, said. “As a class, we were dedicated to putting our best foot forward in order to make our parents and the academy proud. Cadet Bribiesca and I had the utmost confidence that our class would prove just that.”

Parents began the weekend by attending an informal reception where they could meet with fellow Class of 2021 parents at the Thayer Hotel, toured the U.S. Military Academy library, attended presentations on academics regarding the selection of majors and the curriculum, toured the newly-renovated West Point Visitors Center, uniform factory, the Superintendent’s residence and the West Point museum.

Parents Dennis and Sally Hurley came from Pittsburgh and were waiting for their cadets, Class of 2021 Cadet Collin Hurley along with his brother Class of 2019 Cadet Spencer Hurley.

“We love it here, we were here for Spencer’s PPW but we haven’t seen Collin since Acceptance Day,” Dennis said. “We are proud of both. Spencer looked at the Naval Academy but he went to the West Point Summer Leader Experience and decided on West Point. Collin knew right away that he wanted to come to West Point.”

Teresa Walker traveled from Dallas/Fort Worth to visit with her daughter Evan.

“I was nervous, it’s an unknown, but I am on every mom page and parent page there is,” Teresa said. “It’s a long way to travel here, but we write each other often and I have three first cousins that are here so I know that she has someone here she knows.”

Class of 2021 Cadet Connor Bogner met his father, Mark, after completing morning classes. Mark traveled from Denver. Both were looking forward to spending some time together since they haven’t seen each other since Acceptance Day.

“We were extremely proud of him when he wanted to go to West Point,” Mark said. “And we supported him 100 percent.”

Connor is happy that he made that decision.

“It is very stressful,” Connor said. “It is harder than anything I have gone through. But I wanted to be in the military and go to college, so I applied to West Point. It’s very stressful, and harder than anything I’ve gone through, but it is also knowing that I am part of the Long Gray Line and being a part of something bigger than myself that is satisfying.”

During the banquet, retired Maj. Gen. William Rapp, currently military affairs lecturer and director of the National Security Fellows program at Harvard Kennedy School, spoke to the Class of 2021 as the guest speaker.

Rapp is a 1984 graduate of West Point, former commandant of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, from 2014-2017, served as commanding general for National Support Element for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, commandant of the U.S. Corps of Cadets from 2009-2011 and served as commander of the northwestern division of the Army Corps of Engineers.

“To stand here, near where Douglas MacArthur stood is awe inspiring,” Rapp said. “In three short years, you are going to graduate into a world of considerable challenge and opportunity. You will face a domestic and international environment the likes of which I could never imagine.

“It is daunting to peer into the unknown. The best we can do is continue to learn, grow, adapt and work hard. We must embark on a lifetime of learning and growing to be that leader of character. A vital part of that character is that innate respect for other people,” Rapp added. “The interconnected nature of our world today and the inclusion of cultures and values is a fact of life that we Americans cannot avoid. You joined the U.S. military to secure the homeland, you will have to embrace the strength that is found in individual difference and multiculturalism. We are better as a country if we are open and inclusive of all people.”