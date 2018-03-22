Seven WPMS students win county poster contest; Navarro earns Grand Prize

On Monday, the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Orange County visited the West Point Middle School to announce the seven local winners of ADAC’s 31st annual Substance Abuse Prevention Poster Design Contest. Nine hundred sixteen entries were submitted from children throughout Orange County. The winning posters will be presented on tour and displayed in local malls and government offices throughout the county. Among the honorable mention winners from the West Point Middle School were: Genevieve Oakley (Grade 8), Patricia Gibby (Grade 7), Brandon Reed (Grade 7), Lilianne Osuna (Grade 8), Madalyn Bruhl (Grade and Luke School (Grade 7). Ava Navarro (Grade won the Grand Prize for her Spanish entry. The students will receive their awards in a special ceremony on May 11 at SUNY Orange Newburgh Campus. (Above photo) Navarro holds her Grand Prize-winning Spanish Poster next to Mary Alice Presto, one of the 2018 Poster Contest coordinators, during the announcement at West Point Middle School.