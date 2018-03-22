West Point Band selects first female drum major

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Staff Sgt. Nicole Caluori made her first appearance out in front of the West Point Band at the Plebe-Parent Weekend Review March 10. The West Point Band selected the long-time band member and French horn player as their drum major just recently. In doing so, she became the first female drum major in the history of the band. Caluori graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, and began her master’s degree studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas before deciding to do freelance work in music. “I was subbing with the New World Symphony and played for the Dallas Symphony,” Caluori said. “After we (Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Caluori) got married in 2008, we moved to West Point the following year and I auditioned for the band and was accepted.” Staff Sgt. Nicole Caluori made her first appearance out in front of the West Point Band at the Plebe-Parent Weekend Review March 10. The West Point Band selected the long-time band member and French horn player as their drum major just recently. In doing so, she became the first female drum major in the history of the band. Caluori graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, and began her master’s degree studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas before deciding to do freelance work in music. “I was subbing with the New World Symphony and played for the Dallas Symphony,” Caluori said. “After we (Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Caluori) got married in 2008, we moved to West Point the following year and I auditioned for the band and was accepted.”

The West Point Band selected long-time band member and French horn player Staff Sgt. Nicole Caluori as their drum major. In doing so, she became the first female drum major in the history of the band. Caluori is part of a duo of horn players in the band as she serves the band with her husband, third horn player, Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Caluori.

Nicole Caluori graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, and began her master’s degree studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas before deciding to do freelance work in music.

“I was subbing with the New World Symphony and played for the Dallas Symphony,” Caluori said. “After we got married in 2008, we moved to West Point the following year and I auditioned for the band and was accepted.”

Caluori said the audition was a bit daunting especially when she had to audition behind a screen.

“They put you behind the screen to audition so they can’t tell whether you female or male,” Caluori explained. “I then had to speak to the command sergeant major and then after I was accepted, I went to basic training. Once I completed basic, I was promoted to staff sergeant.”

West Point Band Head Drum Major Sgt. Maj. Glenn West said that the band advertises band positions in military publications and online.

“We ask musicians for a recording and then invite them to an audition,” West said. “Here, they perform selected pieces, then the final candidates go to a verbal interview with the command sergeant major to see if they are a good fit. Once they are offered a position, we send them through basic training and after completion they come to the band and are promoted to staff sergeant. We want to ensure they are qualified for the Army.”

After playing for the band for nine years, Caluori decided she would try for the open drum major position and auditioned.

“I wanted that leadership role,” Caluori said. “I’ve been with the band for nine years and felt comfortable being in the front. I drilled with Sgt. Maj. West in January.

“My first foray as a drum major was at the Plebe-Parent Review. I had some butterflies, but as a performer, I just reminded myself to take deep breaths. I was happy with the way it turned out,” she added.

Caluori comes from a family of musicians, her maternal grandparents were music majors at the New England Conservatory and her grandfather had a master’s degree in conducting.

“My grandmother wanted to be a conductor, but my grandfather said there are no female conductors, but she was always connected to music,” Caluori said. “My mom was an acapella singer and I have a cousin who does a lot of pop music in Spain.”

Caluori began with studying piano, which gave her some musical background, but she took to the French horn, although she is teaching her eldest daughter piano.

As a drum major, Caluori has a lot of responsibilities. Drum majors are the leaders of the band, much like a conductor is to a band or orchestra, and they ensure discipline and conduct, they ensure that rehearsals and productions run smoothly and add to the overall showmanship of the band during performances with their own performance as drum major.

West described the responsibilities of a drum major as someone with leadership abilities, the ability to communicate and physical ability with movement.

“It’s a big commitment,” West said. “A lot of preparation goes into marching and all the pressure is on the drum major. Everyone makes mistakes, but the point is to go on. It’s a different skill set and Caluori has demonstrated all that.”