2017-18 cadet club activities

Debate (Model UN): Ten cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Model United Nations team traveled to Panama City, Panama, March 11-17 to participate in the World Model United Nations conference (WorldMUN).

At the end of the conference, seven cadets walked away as individual World Champions. In addition to the conference, cadets visited the Panama Canal, attended an address from the President of Panama Juan Carlos Varela and meet with a number of U.S. military officers from the Defense Attachés Office.

The following cadets were recognized for their outstanding performances with Diplomacy Awards, the highest possible awards in the conference: Class of 2021 Cadet Cameron Hay—Diplomacy Award in “Special Political and Decolonization Committee,” Class of 2019 Cadet John Govern—Diplomacy Award in “Special Political and Decolonization Committee,” Class of 2020 Cadet John Lorenz—Diplomacy Award in “UN Development Programme,” Class of 2020 Cadet Dana Cody—Diplomacy Award in “UN Development Programme,” Class of 2019 Cadet Jake Stoffel—Diplomacy Award in “UN High Commissioner for Refugees,” Class of 2020 Cadet Nick Cunningham—Diplomacy Award in “Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Committee,” and Class of 2019 Cadet Amanda Horsey—Diplomacy Award in “Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Committee.”

The following cadets were also integral to the team’s success: Class of 2020 Cadet Hunter Hill in “Commission on Narcotic Drugs,” Class of 2020 Cadet Wesley Swain in “Disarmament and International Security Committee,” and Class of 2021 Cadet Hunter Arnold in “Disarmament and International Security Committee.”

The World MUN conference is the largest Model United Nations conference in the world, with over 2,000 delegates from more than 110 countries competing. The WorldMUN conference is an opportunity for the West Point MUN team to represent the United States Army and the U.S. Military Academy in a professional and positive way to an international audience. Schools in attendance included Georgetown University, Peruvian Debate Society, Yale University, William & Mary University and Sciences Po de Lille, among many others.