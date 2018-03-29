Army completes Sunday sweep of Navy at Camden Yards

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team posted back-to-back victories over service-academy rival Navy Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards in Baltimore to finish the weekend 4-0.

Army earned the 5-3, 10-inning win in the opener before taking the nightcap 8-2.

The Sunday sweep handed Army its third- and fourth-straight win, shifting the Black Knights to the top of the Patriot League standings. The Black Knights also swept Bucknell March 24 in their conference opener.

In Game 1, the Midshipmen got on the board first after converting two singles into a run in the bottom of the third.

The Black Knights wasted little time trailing though, as John McKenna started the next frame with a lead-off single. Two batters later, Trey Martin drilled a one-out double down the left field line to score McKenna from first. During the ensuing at bat Martin advanced to third on a passed ball before touching home on an Anthony Giachin fielder’s choice.

The Cadets tacked on one additional run in the fifth after Jacob Hurtubise scored on a passed ball.

Unfortunately, the Midshipmen scored one run in the sixth and bottom of the seventh to knot the score at 3-3 and send the originally scheduled seven-inning game into extras.

Neither team was able to muster anything in the eighth or ninth until Army finally broke through for two big runs on three hits in the top of the 10th. That inning was highlighted by Jon Rosoff’s double to left field, which scored what ended up being the game-winning run.

Cam Opp earned the win after coming in to close out the final four innings. The junior allowed three hits and one run during his time on the hill, while also fanning two batters.

In the nightcap, Army jumped on things early notching four runs in the third inning on five hits. Giachin, Titus, Rosoff, McKenna, and Josh White all recorded hits in the frame.

The Black Knights extended their lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth after a Hurtubise RBI grounded out scored Giachin from third.

The Midshipmen tallied their second hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth after Christian Hodge drilled a shot to left field. His swing scored two runs and cut the Cadets’ lead to 5-2.

It remained a three-run Army edge until the Black Knights tacked on three final runs in the eighth inning to ultimately put the game out of reach. During the frame, six cadet-athletes recorded consecutive singles to bring home those key runs.

Daniel Burggraaf was credited with the win and shifted to 2-0 on the mound after going six innings. The junior gave up just three hits, two runs and four walks during his time on the hill. The Belfair, Washington, native also posted a game-high six strikeouts.

Eight of 10 Army players who saw an at bat in Sunday’s doubleheader registered at least two hits. Anfernee Crompton, White, Giachin, Hurtubise, and McKenna each earned three hits on the day. Rosoff reeled in a team-high three RBI, while Crompton tallied two.

Giachin and Hurtubise both touched home plate a team-leading three times.

Army highlights and game notes

• Hurtubise led the team with two walks on the day.

• Army posted three doubles in the twin bill.

• Rosoff drilled his fourth of the year, while Crompton and Martin each earned their second of the season.

• Titus and Crompton notched the Black Knights’ two sacrifice hits.

• The Black Knights pitching staff allowed just two extra base hits (two doubles) on the day.

• Sam Messina finished Game 1 with a no decision. He worked six innings in the opener, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks. The junior fanned five while on the hill.

• Joe Santoro and Carter Van Gytenbeek did not allow a hit during their relief time in the second game. Santoro nearly retired the Mids down in order during the bottom of the seventh in Game 2, while Van Gytenbeek closed out the final 2.0 innings registering six-straight outs.

• Giachin stole Army’s lone base in the twin bill to hand him three on the season.

• The Mids turned the day’s only double plays (3).

Facts & Figures

• Army finished the day with 13 runs, while Navy posted five.

• Both teams tallied errors with the Mids recording two and the Black Knights one.

• Each squad left 13 runners on base throughout the doubleheader.