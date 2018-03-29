Cadets on the Road: Spring Break trips: Leader Development through Cultural Research in Central Asia

By Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

Class of 2018 Cadets Patrick O'Dowd and Matt Sanford interview students at Kazakhstan's Al-Farabi National University on their opinions about Nowruz. USMA and Uzbek Academy of Armed Forces Cadets pose in front of their Academy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Photo by Otobek Karshiev, courtesy of Sitara Travel. John Pendergast, cadets Dan Dougherty, Dylan Panicucci, Alex Werden, Claire Schmelzenbach, Andy Grammel, Matt Sanford, Patrick O'Dowd, Irani-Tehrani and cadet Mike Wanner pose in front of Iskanderkul (Alexander Lake) during a road-side stop on their way through Tajikistan. Cadet Andy Grammel (blue shirt) dances at a Nowruz celebration in Dushanbe, Tajikistan alongside Tajiks and other cadets. Courtesy Photos

Many college students spend spring break relaxing on beaches, avoiding schoolwork and any mention of normal life back on campus. Some spend spring break traveling and training with their sports team, taking advantage of the warmer weather elsewhere to get in a few extra workouts.

Neither of those applied for eight cadets in a capstone research class led by John Pendergast, Ph.D., from the Russian section, nor Irani-Tehrani, Ph.D., from the Persian section of the Department of Foreign Languages, they spent their spring break traveling throughout Central Asia to research Nowruz (otherwise known as the Persian New Year).

While the holiday marking the first day of spring has been celebrated for hundreds, if not thousands, of years, it is believed to have both Iranian and Zoroastrian origins. Just how Nowruz is celebrated and the holiday’s significance to individuals that differs from country to country and even from city to city within countries is what the group was seeking.

To learn about the holiday’s origins, the group traveled throughout several cities across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to visit historical locations and meet with members of the local community in focus groups to foster discussion about the holiday.

Their first engagement with other undergraduate students occurred at Kazakhstan’s Al-Farabi National University, where after meeting with the Dean of the International Relations Department, cadets sat down with groups of Russian-speaking, Persian-speaking and English-speaking students to talk about Nowruz and international relations between the United States and Kazakhstan.

“I was amazed to learn how many of their students were majoring in American Government and Politics,” Class of 2018 Cadet Claire Schmelzenbach said. “They knew a lot about our democratic system and it was great to talk to them and learn about their daily lives and culture.”

While in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the group visited Uzbekistan’s Armed Forces Academy. Their combined campus has a four-year commissioning program and advanced education program somewhat similar to Command and General Staff College.

Led by their deputy commandant, officers and NCOs from the academy gave the group of cadets a presentation on the history of their Academy and their armed forces, and a full tour of the pre-commissioning program’s classrooms, library and foreign military studies rooms, as well as case study rooms each focusing on the force structure and tactics used by allies as well as adversaries.

After their tour, they sat down with Uzbek cadets and talked about the similarities and differences between their experiences and their career paths.

Although the circumstances under which the U.S. Military pulled most of its assets and forces out of Uzbekistan in 2005 were far from positive ones, the visit was extremely cordial and boded well for further future military cooperation between the United States and Uzbekistan, as well as future academy cadet exchanges between West Point and Uzbekistan’s Armed Forces Academy.

After Tashkent, the group traveled on through Khiva, Bukhara and Samarkand before leaving Uzbekistan and heading to Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, to observe the actual celebration on the day of Nowruz.

Cadets ate traditional foods, sang and danced while traveling around the city to observe different ways of celebrating.

“It’s really cool to be accepted into these celebrations and experience them firsthand,” Class of 2018 Cadet Andy Grammel said as he danced in a mixed group of Tajiks and cadets. “I am grateful for this opportunity to better understand other cultures and excited to apply it as a leader in the coming months and years.”

Cadets will present the conclusions of their research on this year’s Projects Day, on May 3.