Challenge yourself to consider words, actions during SAAM

Dear West Point community,

This year, as Sexual Assault Awareness Month kicks off, I want to encourage us all to once again take time to reflect on our individual responsibilities as human beings to always treat others with respect. I want to challenge everyone during this month, and really every day, to consider how your words and actions are helping us to create a climate of trust.

Trust is critical to the success of our team. I would ask you to consider how you’re helping us build a climate of trust.

How are you making a difference in your classroom, your team, your company, your table in the dining facility?

Are you a person of strong character who hears a sexually inappropriate negative comment directed at a peer, and has the bravery to call it out, addressing the impact of that comment on the individual and on West Point?

In social situations, are you the person who recognizes that a situation is deteriorating because alcohol is impacting sound decision making and are you willing to take the time to check on a peer?

Are you able to recognize a person who is hurting and take the time to talk with them to let them know that you care, that you are concerned about their well-being?

What we need are change agents—people who care enough about the dignity and worth of their peers to stand up when trust is being compromised.

While these questions may seem simple, they are at the heart of our Sexual Assault Awareness Month events, please consider attending the events that you are able. But even more than that, I challenge each of us to assess what actions we can take to proactively be engaged in making West Point a place that is inhospitable to sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Remember, sexual assault awareness and prevention is an “all the time” effort, not just during the month of April. Every one of us has a role in preventing and responding to sexual assault and harassment…and each of us has the responsibility to act. If we see unprofessional or inappropriate behavior, we need to step in to prevent it.

Know your part. Do your part. Let’s work together to eliminate sexual assault.

Beat Navy!

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr.

59th Superintendent

United States Military Academy