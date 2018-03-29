MCLC: “Making Ripples: Character, Ideas & Teams”

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff writer

Class of 2018 Cadet Madison Ruppel, regimental executive officer for fourth regiment within the Corps of Cadets, speaks to attendees at the Character Panel, which is part of the eighth annual McDonald Conference March 23 in the Haig Room of Jefferson Hall. Class of 2018 Cadet Madison Ruppel, regimental executive officer for fourth regiment within the Corps of Cadets, speaks to attendees at the Character Panel, which is part of the eighth annual McDonald Conference March 23 in the Haig Room of Jefferson Hall. Col. Everett Spain, professor and department head in the Department of Behaviorial Sciences and Leadership, acted as one of the panel moderators during the eighth annual McDonald Conference, March 21-25. Col. Everett Spain, professor and department head in the Department of Behaviorial Sciences and Leadership, acted as one of the panel moderators during the eighth annual McDonald Conference, March 21-25.

How do leaders learn to cultivate ideas, inspire others and be inspired? This was the guiding theme for the eighth annual McDonald Conference for Leaders of Character (MCLC), March 21-25. The theme for this year’s MCLC was “Making Ripples: Character, Ideas and Teams.”

MCLC is a transformational leadership experience sponsored by Robert McDonald, former Secretary Department of Veterans Affairs, and his wife, Diane.

The Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership planned and hosted this four-day MCLC conference, which welcomed 21 domestic student fellows, 30 cadet fellows and 21 international student fellows.

Senior fellows included leaders such as retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1975, former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and the 12th commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM); Denis McDonough, former White House Chief of Staff for President Obama; Kathryn Bolkovac, former human rights investigator for the U.N and former two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee; and Robert McDonald, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1975 and benefactor of the MCLC.

“Welcome to the MCLC, a conference that seeks to be the premier transformative short duration leadership experience for emerging young global leaders who unite with world leaders in an enduring partnership,” Class of 2018 Cadet and Cadet-in-Charge of MCLC Madison Ruppel said. “Let me share with you what I have learned over the past seven or eight months as I have taken on various challenges. There are three things I have come to realize; one, leadership can be lonely, two, excellence can be isolating and three, they are both so worth it.”

Ruppel spoke about her first two years at West Point where she thought she was failing miserably. The help and mentorship of faculty members, especially Col. Everett Spain, guided her through her struggles.

Spain, professor and department head of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership, like all senior fellows at the conference, served as mentors in the small group discussions.

Ruppel said she is proud of what she has overcome and what she has become today.

“You will each have challenges in your own way for numbers one and two. On your leadership journey and your path of excellence, it is the people you must never forget,” Ruppel said. “It is the people you must always remember to reach out to and engage with. People, human beings will be your team. Their personality and ethics will make up the character of your organization. They will make an impact on your life and you will have the responsibility and privilege of making a positive impact on their lives. People inspire, people make changes, and people make ripples in this world. It is the people in our lives that will make the leadership and excellence worth it.”

Panels were developed to discuss the subject of ideas, character and teams. After engaging panel members, the student fellows participated in “breakout” sessions to explore the topics in a more in-depth manner with smaller groups, and with senior fellows who served as mentors.

Other than the panels and small group discussions, student fellows heard from keynote speakers who talked about their experiences in character, ideas and teams in their challenging, yet successful endeavors in business and government, were entertained by the USMA Band with “The Corps of the Corps” and enjoyed luncheons and socials with other participants.

“I think the biggest part of this conference is being able to talk with everyone, everyone has a story,” Class of 2019 Cadet Jack Lowe said. “One of the things I thought was cool was talking to a student fellow from Spain. He was telling me about their culture and politics and said it was a difficult time. I am a soccer player and I asked him about soccer and he said that soccer is a unifying element in Spain, which I thought was very interesting.”

Arwed Buchholtz, a German national attending Oxford University in England, said he is impressed with the conference.

“For me, it is insightful,” Buchholtz said. “I was especially impressed with Col. Spain when he talked about leadership and how to get people interested in a cause. He is very informative, confident and I really enjoyed being around him.”

At the conclusion of the conference, the student fellows were tasked to write an opinion piece, which will be published by the New York Times this summer.