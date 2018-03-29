Rudd speaks to cadets on global politics

Courtesy Photos

Kevin Rudd, the president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former Prime Minister as well as Foreign Minister of Australia, spoke to cadets about the importance of language and culture knowledge in global politics and the current state of the Indo-Pacific Region, March 6-7 at West Point. Rudd is a renowned expert on the Indo-Pacific region and global politics, specifically with regard to China, which he spoke about the country’s geopolitical ambitions. As a former diplomat and lifelong student of Chinese language and culture, Rudd possesses insight into Chinese government and society.