Syed, Army Marathon Team take Fallen Comades Half Marathon: Army West Point Marathon team, Syed win Half Marathon

By Class of 2020 Cadet Emily McKinney Army West Point Marathon Team

The Army West Point Marathon team hosted the eighth annual West Point Fallen Comrades Half Marathon Sunday at West Point.Class of 2018 Cadet Aaqib Syed led the West Point team and won the race overall, setting a new course record of 1:12:08.8.

On the female side, Class of 2018 Cadet Paige Dougherty (third from left) was the first of the Army team to cross the line, with a time of 1:30:54.0.