Syed, Army Marathon Team take Fallen Comades Half Marathon: Army West Point Marathon team, Syed win Half Marathon

The Army West Point Marathon team hosted the eighth annual West Point Fallen Comrades Half Marathon Sunday at West Point.Class of 2018 Cadet Aaqib Syed led the West Point team and won the race overall, setting a new course record of 1:12:08.8.
On the female side, Class of 2018 Cadet Paige Dougherty (third from left) was the first of the Army team to cross the line, with a time of 1:30:54.0.
The community event was in honor of fallen graduates who have died in the Global War on Terrorism. Thirteen graduates were honored at each mile marker of the half marathon