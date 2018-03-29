Women’s Team Handball honors Walker, Ironhorse I-1 wins Open

Story and photos by Eric S. Bartelt Managing Editor

The 1st Lt. Laura Walker Memorial Women's Team Handball Tournament banner hangs at the tournament, which was started in 2006 by former teammates determined to keep her memory alive. Ironhorse I-1 team members celebrate their victory, receiving gold dog tags as the champions. Island of Misfit Boys (in red), made up of members of the West Point Water Polo team, scored to the take the lead late, but would lose to the Ironhorse I-1, made up mostly of members from Company I-1, 7-6, in the championship game of the 2018 1st Lt. Laura Walker Team Handball Brigade Open Tournament March 24 at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center. Big Snake Bandits (in neon green), a team of Company A-3 and B-3 members, earned third place by accumulated points despite losing to DPE, 8-7, in the third-place game March 24 at the 2018 1st Lt. Laura Walker Team Handball Brigade Open Tournament.

The West Point Women’s Team Handball hosted the 2018 1st Lt. Laura Walker Team Handball Brigade Open Tournament March 23-24 at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center. The Brigade Open featured eight teams, including seven cadet teams coached by two members of the Women’s Team Handball and one Department of Physical Education instructor team.

The tournament, in its 12th iteration at West Point, honors the life and legacy of the Class of 2003 U.S. Military Academy graduate and former women’s team handball member. As a cadet, Walker served as team captain and helped her squad win a national collegiate championship. She also played for the United States at the Pan American Games and had the opportunity to try out for the U.S. Olympic Handball team, but the Systems Engineering major chose instead to lead Soldiers as an Engineer officer.

Walker, the first female officer to be killed in action in Afghanistan, died Aug. 18, 2005, while deployed with 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 864th Engineer Combat Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Walker also deployed to Iraq the previous year with the 555th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in support of the 4th Infantry Division.

The tournament, also called the 1st Lt. Laura Walker Memorial Women’s Team Handball Tournament in previous years, started in 2006 by former teammates determined to keep her memory alive.

“We really wanted to do something to honor and remember her, and we knew it was an opportunity to honor our history, our legacy, but, most importantly, we knew we wanted to honor a fallen hero – somebody who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Capt. Christine Chang, current team officer-in-charge, Class of 2009 USMA graduate and former team handball member, said.

The head of the Department of Physical Education, Col. Nicholas Gist, spoke to everyone who participated prior to the start of the tournament about Walker’s memory and importance.

“The importance of an event like this is we don’t ever want to forget our fallen heroes,” Gist said. “Our mission here at the academy is to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets. So this weekend really ought to be about inspiration. So your actions, your words, your example, all those things serve as an inspiration to me, to each other, just like Laura’s example, her actions, her words served as an inspiration to her fellow cadets, as an inspiration to you as the USMA Women’s Team Handball Team, certainly to the Soldiers, NCOs and officers she worked with during her time in the Army.”

Gist added an inspiring comment from the Fallen Heroes Memorial website from Walker’s former first sergeant.

“He commented about how passionate she was about caring and how passionate she was about supporting her units. Again, it’s about the inspirational leader she was, the positivity, the confidence, all those things she instilled in others,” Gist said. “(It’s) one more reminder that I really want this to be about inspiration this weekend and how you inspire your athletes, your words, your example, your competitive spirit, you striving for excellence and how that can inspire others, the impact you have and will continue to have as leaders, not only here at the academy, but certainly beyond in the Army.”

As for the brigade open tourney, it had an inspiring ending to it as the Ironhorse I-1, made up mostly of members from Company I-1, defeated the Island of Misfit Boys, made up of members of the West Point Water Polo team, 7-6, with the winning goal scored with two seconds remaining by Class of 2020 Cadet St. John Proulx. The two teams had met on the first day as the Island of Misfit Boys won 7-0, led by three goals by Class of 2019 Cadet Matthew Kim.

The top three teams earned dog tags. The Ironhorse took first, the Island of Misfit Boys took second and the Big Snake Bandits, a team of Company A-3 and B-3 members, earned third place by accumulated points despite losing to DPE, 8-7, in the third-place game.