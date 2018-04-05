AED team helps keep West Point drone program flying, prepared for exercise

Courtesy Photo

Last week, the U.S. Military Academy achieved a critical milestone in its approvals to fly drones. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Division’s Special Projects team of the Aviation Engineering Directorate at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., assisted academic faculty at West Point and facilitated the approval of their processes and procedures to ensure that the research and educational uses of quadcopters, model aircraft and other “drones” can continue to operate while remaining in compliance with the many recent regulatory changes governing drone operations. Class of 2018 Cadets Jarrod Poston and Alfred Girardot prepare to fly a swarm of semi-autonomous drones, which is in support of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)’s Radiological and Image Detection (RAID) Swarm exercise that takes place in Idaho later in April. Cadets often use drones to complete their engineering capstone design projects, a graduation requirement for those future officers pursuing a degree in engineering.