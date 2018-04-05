Baseball takes season series over Bucknell with 7-4 win

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

It wasn’t easy but the Army West Point Baseball team took the rubber match Sunday, 7-4, at Doubleday Field to win the season series over Bucknell.

The two teams headed into the game having both won a road doubleheader, setting up Sunday’s series finale.

Army started the scoring early with a run in the first and second inning. Jon Rosoff singled through the right side to score Jacob Hurtubise, who had led-off the game with a double to left field.

Then one inning later, Anfernee Crompton drilled a single to right field to bring home Matt Hudgins, who jump started a small two-out rally with a walk.

The Bison tied things up at 2-2 with two runs on two hits in the third inning. But Army broke that deadlock after Josh White converted on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Anthony Giachin started the frame reaching on a fielding error.

The visitors then earned the first out of the inning but Hudgins singled to right center to place runners on the corners.

That set up White’s sacrifice, which was the junior’s first of the year.

The Black Knights added another run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to break the game open at 6-2.

Giachin was credited with an RBI single in the fifth, while Drake Titus notched a two-RBI single in the sixth.

The Bison would grab one run back in the eighth to cut the lead in half but the home team responded with one final score in the eighth to create a four-run deficit between the teams.

Bucknell would not go down easily though as it loaded the bases with no outs in the final frame.

After a quick Army pitching change, Jacob Carte registered a fly out for the first out of the inning.

The Bison did manage to score one run on the play. The visitors loaded the bases again during the ensuing at bat thanks to a walk but Carte rebounded for a popup and a huge strikeout swinging to end the game.

The save handed the junior three for the year, while starting pitching Daniel Burggraaf earned his third win of the season.

Burggraaf went five innings, allowing two hits, three walks and two runs. The junior fanned four during his time on the mound.

Titus, Rosoff and Crompton all posted two hits on the day to lead the Black Knights on offense.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights posted three extra base hits in the game (all doubles) coming from the bats of Hurtubise, Titus and Rosoff.

• Rosoff registered his fifth of the year, while Titus and Hurtubise tallied their fourth and second, respectively.

• Army stole four bases in the game, including Hurtubise’s team-leading 22nd of the season.

• The Bison tallied two doubles in the game for two extra base hits.

• Titus closed out his day 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run.

• Rosoff reeled in one RBI and finished 2-for-4, while Crompton went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.

• Matt Ball came in for relief of Burggraaf and worked 2 2/3 innings on the mound. The senior allowed three hits, one walk and one run during his time on the hill.

• Cam Opp also saw action in the game, giving up one hit, two walks and one run in his 1/3 inning of work.

• The only blemish credited to Carte was a one-out walk.

• The Army pitching staff combined for eight strike outs, while the Bison notched seven.

• The Cadets turned the game’s only double play.

Facts & figures

• Army finished with seven runs on 11 hits. Bucknell compiled four runs on six hits.

• The 11 hits on the day for the home side, marked the 10th time this season the Black Knights recorded double-digit numbers in this category.

• Both teams were tagged with an error.

• Each team stranded nine runners on base throughout the game.