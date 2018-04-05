Cadets on the road: Spring break trips: Cadets, DFL professors travel to heart of nuclear disaster

Chernobyl nuclear accident and the Sarcophagus over nuclear reactor 4 in the Ukraine.
Class of 2020 Cadets Connor Lewis and James White at a welcome center inside the exclusion zone, the 2,600 square kilometers that were cleared out following the Chernobyl explosion on April 25-26, 1986.
Class of 2019 Cadet Caden Anderson holds Flat BlackJack at a caution sign outside of Pripyat in the Ukraine. The town was abandoned near Chernobyl after the nuclear accident on April 25-26, 1986. An amusement park was meant to open on May 1, 1986, in the town but never did due to the nuclear accident.
The Sarcophagus, the steel and concrete structure, was placed over nuclear reactor 4 to limit the nuclear contamination of the surrounding environment. The Chernobyl disaster, also referred to as the Chernobyl accident, was a catastrophic nuclear accident. It occurred on April 25-26, 1986, in the No. 4 light water graphite moderated reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near the now-abandonded town of Pripyat, in northern Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, now the Ukraine. Thirty-one deaths were directly attributed to the accident, but thousands more are estimated due to radiation over the years.