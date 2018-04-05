Cadets on the road: Spring break trips: Cadets, DFL professors travel to heart of nuclear disaster

Chernobyl nuclear accident and the Sarcophagus over nuclear reactor 4 in the Ukraine. Chernobyl nuclear accident and the Sarcophagus over nuclear reactor 4 in the Ukraine.

Class of 2020 Cadets Connor Lewis and James White at a welcome center inside the exclusion zone, the 2,600 square kilometers that were cleared out following the Chernobyl explosion on April 25-26, 1986.

Class of 2019 Cadet Caden Anderson holds Flat BlackJack at a caution sign outside of Pripyat in the Ukraine. The town was abandoned near Chernobyl after the nuclear accident on April 25-26, 1986. An amusement park was meant to open on May 1, 1986, in the town but never did due to the nuclear accident.