Caslen speaks to Boxing team before nationals this weekend

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. speaks to the Army West Point Boxing team Tuesday in the South Boxing Room prior to the National Collegiate Boxing Championships today-Saturday. The boxing team is looking to repeat as national champions, and Caslen spoke to them on how proud he is of their success and motivated them to kept it up on their turf with the nationals at Eisenhower Hall this weekend.