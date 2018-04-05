Egg-citing Hunt

Roughly 1,800 eggs were placed on the lawn of 126 Washington Road at the West Point Family Homes office March 28 for the WPFH’s Eggs-travaganza Egg Hunt. Two hundred West Point community children in four different age groups scooped up the eggs, around eight per child, in about 10 minutes.

One community child high-fives the Easter Bunny during the event. It was an exciting afternoon that included doing the bunny hop, bunny sack races, hula hoops and playing with a rainbow parachute. Many members of the community helped in putting the egg hunt together, including West Point Girl Scout Troop 186, which helped place the 1,800 eggs for the children to gather in their baskets.