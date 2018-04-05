Lean Leaders Course—a first of its kind for West Point

Courtesy Photo

To meet the growing appetite for process improvement training and credentialing, West Point’s Lean Six Sigma Program hosted the Army’s Lean Leaders Course from March 26-30. The Lean Leaders Course was the program’s newest offering and was a first of its kind for West Point. The one-week course equipped more than a dozen graduates with the tools to streamline workload and maximize efficiency. The course curriculum covered topics including project planning, process mapping, root cause analysis, workflow management and mistake proofing. The course culminated in a written exam, as well as, a real-world application exercise to reinforce the skills taught. Students in the course represented various organizations across post, including USCC, KACH, DPW and Marines from Stewart Air National Guard Base. The program’s process improvement curriculum offerings continue to evolve to meet the needs for the community and to generate local solutions for local problems. To learn more about opportunities to develop your Lean Six Sigma Toolkit, visit https://ww.army.mil/standto/archive/2011/04/11. Sign up to receive the Lean Six Minute, the program’s monthly newsletter to stay in-the-know about training and projects around West Point, and to learn how L6S can work in your service-oriented environment. For details, contact Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Schlegel at 845-938-1338 or Jeremy.Schlegel@usma.edu or Jason Medford at 845-938-6027 or Jason.J.Medford.civ@mail.mil.