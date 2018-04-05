Operation Frozen Armor helps move multi-ton targets onto West Point range

By Stephen Baack Huntsville Center Public Affairs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—U.S. Army Garrison West Point is giving kudos to the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, for its work placing heavy targets on the post’s indirect-fire range on Cranberry Mountain.

USAG West Point manages the services, operations and infrastructure not only for the historic U.S. Military Academy, but for the entire installation footprint that includes the 14,000-acre range complex.

West Point’s ranges accommodate an assortment of training functions for the Corps of Cadets and the FBI, such as marksmanship and field training exercises. For the first time this summer, though, cadets are slated to undergo a combined-arms live-fire exercise that incorporates 155mm artillery and aerial gunnery with AH-64 Apache helicopters and A-10 Thunderbolt fixed-wing jets.

Alec Lazore, USAG West Point range officer, said this would be the first time the Corps of Cadets participated in such an event. To set them up for success, Lazore and other members of USAG West Point’s Training Support Division wanted to replace the demilitarized M48 Patton tanks that 50 years of mortar and artillery strikes have turned into battered hulks.

The plan was to replace these old targets with four 13-ton M106 mortar carriers and four 54-ton M60A3 Patton tanks. Before any work could be done, however, Huntsville Center needed to develop a plan to transport these vehicles over mountainous terrain in New York’s winter weather.

“Normally you have a flat range—a zero to 10 percent grade—and there is a mountain or some type of backstop or berm to fire against,” said Spencer Oneal, program manager for the Ordnance and Explosives Design Center’s range program. “But this was an artillery range, and it was a big valley. So, trying to do it at 35 percent grade was a challenge.”

The presence of snow, rain, ice and mud only compounded the difficulty of safely dragging the multi-ton vehicles up the mountain and into the target box. The winter conditions inspired the Training Support Division to dub the project Operation Frozen Armor.

Before moving any equipment, however, the first step was identifying and clearing any ordnance that might pose a risk to personnel on site.

Ken Hewitt, project manager and environmental engineer with OEDC, overlaid a “risk map” of where old ordnance was likely to be, on a scale of low to high risk, onto a second map that showed where the work was planned.

Hewitt said crews do not need to clear ordnance outside their work areas, and if they can shift their work out of the high- and medium-risk areas to begin with, they can avoid performing clearance in those areas altogether. Doing this saves the taxpayers money while preserving safety, he said.

“In this case we got the ordnance out of the way ahead of time,” Hewitt said. “All you’re doing there is clearing that road, or clearing a path to the locations that the range manager wanted.”

Movement of all four M106 mortar carriers up the mountain and into the target area is now complete, but moving the heavier M60A3s proved to be more of a challenge.

Initially, the two on-site bulldozers were not able to safely overcome the steep and slippery terrain to transport them to their intended locations, and if they couldn’t get the tanks up the mountain, there was a possibility these demilitarized vehicles would need to be scrapped.

“We said, ‘Well, what if we tried something different?’” Hewitt said.

Hewitt managed to find new positions in the target box at a lower area on the mountain, and he was able to find a way to do this within the scope of the contract. The modification required realignment of the some of the Army G3 funds.

“They were happy that we were able to secure the funds for them, and to have that relationship with G3 to do that,” Hewitt said. “It was a win-win.”

The four tanks are not yet up the mountain, but Lazore has already expressed his satisfaction in a message to Huntsville Center and contractor USA Environmental.

“This will certainly improve West Point’s ability to execute indirect fire training for the Corps of Cadets and other training units for years to come,” Lazore wrote, and added that USA Environmental has cleared unexploded ordnance from as far back as 100 years and in “extremely difficult terrain and weather” that included below-freezing temperatures and heavy winds.

“We couldn’t do this exercise without this target placement,” Lazore said, referring to the upcoming combined-arms live-fire exercise.

“Anything we can do for the cadets,” Hewitt said. “It goes a long way. I know the guys there are really tickled with Huntsville. … They’re really happy because they have some big, hardened things to shoot at.”