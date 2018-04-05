Slomkowski’s record day not enough for Army

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Freshman goalie Hannah Slomkowski broke the Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse program saves record, but it was not enough as the Black Knights fell 15-8 to Lehigh March 31 at Michie Stadium.

The rookie from Baltimore, stopped 13 shots in less than 43 minutes of action in relief, breaking the previous mark of 12 held by Kayla Rowley (vs. Lafayette on March 18, 2017) and Maddie Burns (at Colgate on April 19, 2017).

The visitors opened the game with a 4-0 run, but a pair of goals by Manuela Cortes provided an answer by Army to cut the deficit in half. Lehigh responded with two goals in the next two minutes, however, including a tally 45 seconds later to push its edge back to four goals.

The two sides traded goals over the next four minutes before the Mountain Hawks earned two in a span of 32 seconds around the eight-minute mark to take a 9-4 lead into the break.

The deficit could have been much greater for the Black Knights if not for Slomkowski’s five free-position stops in the opening period.

After Lehigh earned the first goal of the second half, Army responded with a pair of strikes by Jackie Brattan and Rilee Scott.

Scott’s goal came on a feed from defender Lauren Bredenburg who recorded her first-career point with the assist.

That cut the Cadets’ deficit to four at 10-6, but that would be as close as the home team would come as Lehigh scored five of the final seven goals to close out the game.

Cortes led the team with three goals, while Brattan was the only other multi-point contributor with a goal and an assist.

Amy Johnston collected a game-high seven draw controls, while Rachel Hornick’s three ground balls were the most on the team.

Army highlights and game notes

• Slomkowski set a new program record with 13 saves in a relief appearance.

• Six of those stops came on free position attempts.

• Cortes posted her fourth hat trick of the year and 11th of her career.

• The Shoreham, New York, native eclipsed the 20-goal plateau for the second time in her career, becoming the third Army player this season with at least 20 goals.

• Brattan etched her sixth straight multi-point game and ninth in the last 10 games.