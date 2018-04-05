West Point Band presents “American Celebration”

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will present a performance at 7 p.m. April 18 at the Tarrytown Music Hall, located at 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, New York.

Entitled “American Celebration!,” this performance will feature the works of Bernstein, Gershwin and more. This concert is free and open to all.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.westpointband.com. Join the Army’s oldest band for an evening of world-class music at Westchester’s oldest theater.

This performance features works such as Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” as well as a captivating medley of songs by American composer George Gershwin, as sung by the band’s own Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger.

Also featured will be “East Coast Pictures” by Nigel Hess, and the virtuosic “Concerto for Euphonium” by Vladimir Cosma, performed by Staff Sgt. Chris Leslie. The concert will conclude by honoring those men and women who have answered the call to service with a performance of the Armed Forces Medley.

For concert updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.