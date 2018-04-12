Army Boxing Men’s, Women’s teams win titles, nine individuals win NCBAs

Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin and Eric S. Bartelt/PV

The U.S. Military Academy hosted the 2018 National Collegiate Boxing Association’s Collegiate Boxing Championships April 5-7 at Eisenhower Hall. There were 19 title bouts on the final day, including 11 West Point boxers fighting for individual championships. The Army West Point Men’s and Women’s Boxing teams both won team titles as nine individuals (five men, four women) earned title belts. Earning titles were Class of 2018 Cadet Richelle Radcliff (125 pounds, women), Class of 2020 Cadet Adaya Queen (139 pounds, women), Class of 2020 Cadet Janel Tracy (156 pounds, women), Class of 2019 Cadet Ejakhianaghe Obiomon (165 pounds, women), Class of 2020 Cadet Isiah Ortiz (119 pounds), Class of 2019 Cadet Carlan Ivey (125 pounds), Class of 2019 Cadet Vonn Grant (132 pounds), Class of 2018 Cadet Egbezien Obiomon (185 pounds) and Class of 2018 Cadet Spencer Welton (heavyweight). Also fighting in the title bouts were Class of 2018 Cadet Michael Garrett (139 pounds) and Class of 2018 Cadet Christian Bledsoe (175 pounds), but they came up just short of victory. Visit the USMA Flickr site at https://www.flickr.com/…/west_point/albums/72157695402957555 for more photos from the event.