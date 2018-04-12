2017-18 cadet club activities

Equestrian: The Army Equestrian team represented West Point March 31 at the Intercollegiate Horseshow Association’s Regional Championship at Crosswinds Equestrian Center in Lagrangeville, New York. The top qualifiers from 10 highly competitive teams in the Northeast region came together to test their equitation skills.

Team captain, Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady, competed in both the novice fences and flat, earning an impressive top-six finish in the fences and a top-four finish on the flat.

Class of 2021 Cadet Madyson Paul rode to a top-six finish in her walk-trot-canter final, and Class of 2020 Cadet Cira Wolf achieved a top-four finish for the year end.

Each of these three riders demonstrated incredible dedication to and mastery of their respective skills. They, as well as the rest of the team, look forward to next season and the promise of requalifying for this prestigious stage of competition.