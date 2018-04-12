Army recognizes top All-Army coach at AUSA Global Force Symposium

By Kari Hawkins and Eric S. Bartelt

U.S. Army Gen. Gus Perna, Army Materiel Command commanding general, stands next to Capt. Jeffrey Fearing, Sgt. 1st Class David L. Moore and Sgt. Latoya Marshall, the 2017 Coach of the Year, Male and Female Army Athletes of the Year, respectively, during an award presentation at the 2018 Association of the U.S. Army Global Force Symposium March 27 in Huntsville, Alabama. By Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade U.S. Army Gen. Gus Perna, Army Materiel Command commanding general, stands next to Capt. Jeffrey Fearing, Sgt. 1st Class David L. Moore and Sgt. Latoya Marshall, the 2017 Coach of the Year, Male and Female Army Athletes of the Year, respectively, during an award presentation at the 2018 Association of the U.S. Army Global Force Symposium March 27 in Huntsville, Alabama. By Sgt. 1st Class Teddy Wade Maj. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, congratulates the team captains after the game with Royal Canadian Armed Forces Flyers. Capt. Jeffrey Fearing (left) served as head coach and player for the All-Army Ice Hockey team. He currently serves as a company tactical officer at the U.S. Academy at West Point. Courtesy Photo Maj. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, congratulates the team captains after the game with Royal Canadian Armed Forces Flyers. Capt. Jeffrey Fearing (left) served as head coach and player for the All-Army Ice Hockey team. He currently serves as a company tactical officer at the U.S. Academy at West Point. Courtesy Photo

The Army’s top coach of the year brought a lot of accomplishments to the stage when he was introduced at the 2018 Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exhibition March 27, in Huntsville, Alabama.

He not only distinguished himself on the “ice” of athletic competition, but also exemplified the idea of the Soldier citizen by volunteering in the community where he is stationed, retired Lt. Gen. Guy Swan, who serves as AUSA’s education vice president and who introduced the awardee at the symposium, said.

Capt. Jeffrey Fearing, currently Company B-2 tactical officer in the U.S. Corps of Cadets at West Point, earned coach of the year honors after he led the Army’s efforts in icing the first-ever All-Army Hockey team, which was an initiative established by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

Selected in July 2017 as the head All-Army hockey coach, Fearing was directly responsible in standing up the team, doing everything from requisitioning equipment to selecting personnel to attend a three-week training program at Fort Drum, New York.

“I applied right away online simply as a player. I quickly heard back from (All-Army Sports) director of sports and he asked that, given my credentials, if I had any interest to coach the team,” Fearing said. “So All-Army Sports brought me on to be the player/coach/GM of the team. I quickly realized that starting a hockey program from scratch was a pretty big undertaking, especially if it was going to be worthy of representing the U.S. Army.

“From July all the way up to our three-week trial camp at Fort Drum, New York, in November, there wasn’t a day that went by that I wasn’t either vetting applications, reserving ice times, planning practices/workouts, or ordering equipment that would be needed,” Fearing added.

Swan spoke positively of not only Fearing’s ability to get the team together, but the triumphant results that the team obtained.

“The team came together quickly and throughout the training camp competed in games against the West Point Club hockey team, defeating them 6-4, and twice against the Watertown Wolves professional hockey team, winning both games, 8-6 and 9-7,” Swan said. “Then they went on to beat the Royal Canadian Armed Forces Flyers, 4-2.”

The team then took on international competition, playing in the fifth annual Baltic Winter Games in Lithuania. During the preliminary games, they defeated Estonia 9-0 and Latvia 6-4. The All-Army team then faced host Lithuania for the gold medal and won, 2-1.

Fearing, a center who also played college hockey at West Point helping the 2007-08 Army Hockey team win the regular season Atlantic Hockey Association championship his senior season, scored a hat trick and the winning goal in the Latvia game.

“The Latvia game was intense. They came out flying … they had some fast and physical skaters and we underestimated how important it was to them to beat the Americans,” Fearing said. “I don’t think we were quite prepared for the passion they came out with at the start of the game. Fortunately though, we were able to make it through the first period only down one goal and were able to re-group and re-focus after the first intermission and match their intensity. I was fortunate to get three goals that game, but we certainly needed every one of them.”

Fearing finished the three-game tournament with four goals and four assists for eight points total.

He was impressed by the accomplishment of his teammates in the short time they were together, even with the age and rank disparity from a 19-year-old private first class to a 40-year-old major and everything in-between.

“To see such a diverse group come together in such a short period of time for a common goal was a very neat thing to be a part of,” Fearing said. “It was just a great group of guys to be involved with. They were all hockey guys at heart, and on the ice, rank went out the window. Every one of them humbled themselves for the betterment of the team and each brought something different to the table that allowed us to be successful.”

Despite all the success of putting together a gold-medal winning team and his personal performance, the Roseville, Minnesota, native who started playing hockey when he was 4 years old, hadn’t put on skates or touched a hockey stick much in the first seven years after graduating the U.S. Military Academy in 2008 as a field artillery officer that included a deployment to Afghanistan as a member of Task Force Brawler in 2012-13.

However, his life experiences growing up in the hockey hot bed of Minnesota, at West Point and the Army helped prepare him for the long layoff from the ice.

“Your sport pretty much becomes your life’s passion since your first memories as a kid, then you graduate and that sport which has become such a large part of your identity is gone,” Fearing said. “Fortunately though, I have found that the Army, especially a branch like field artillery, has highlighted the things I loved about playing hockey—competition, team work, physical fitness and a winning mentality. That’s one of the lessons I’ve been able to give my cadets who are Corps Squad athletes (as a TAC officer). Life goes on and you will be a better leader in the Army because of those experiences you’ve had competing your whole life at such a high level.”

When Fearing returned to West Point for the Eisenhower Leader Development Program in 2014, before his time as a TAC officer, he got involved in hockey again as an officer representative of the Army West Point Hockey team and spending off-duty time volunteering on-ice instruction for local youth hockey clubs in the area, which was another big part of the coaching award he received.

“My passion for hockey was quickly reignited the day I stepped foot back on post here,” Fearing said. “Not only did I get to be back around the game as an OR and a mentor to the current cadet players, but I’m also able to skate in pick-up games several days a week, and I get to coach my children as the head coach of the West Point Mites (8 and under) team here in the game I love.”

There are several people Fearing gives credit to for having the success he had at being named All-Army Coach of the Year that includes Lt. Col. Darrin Janisch of the Minnesota National Guard, who was his assistant coach; Army West Point Head Coach Brian Riley and his assistants Zach and Chris McKelvie.

“(Janisch) took on many of the administrative roles such as procuring the necessary equipment and uniforms, which allowed me to be freed up to focus primarily on coaching, creating a training plan and playing. What he brought to the team was invaluable,” Fearing said.

He then added, “I played for Coach Riley when I was a cadet here and Zach and I were teammates for three of my four years here as a player. The past couple years I’ve been fortunate to be able to be around their staff in a voluntary role where I’m able to observe firsthand how to run a first-class organization. I’ve been very fortunate to have that opportunity and it was no coincidence that a lot of the things we did for the All-Army team mirrored what Coach Riley does with the program here. I can’t thank them enough for the help they gave me in getting this thing off the ground.”

Overall, it was a great experience for him, from building a winning team to socializing with NATO allied athletes who took part in the tournament to his command team giving him the chance to participate with their support. But, to be recognized as the Army’s Coach of the Year, it was the cherry on top of a whirlwind seven months.

“That was a neat event to be able to see firsthand,” Fearing said about being at the award ceremony. “I saw a lot of my former mentors and commanders there (specifically, Maj. Gen. JT Thomson, who was the commandant here at West Point two years ago during my first year as a TAC), so it was pretty neat to catch up with some of them in that forum.

“Definitely would like to thank Mark Juliano from All-Army Sports and Pete Murphy from AUSA for ultimately selecting me for this award,” he concluded. “Without them, this award wouldn’t have happened.”

(Editor’s note: Hawkins wrote the original version of this story, but the story was modified to reflect Fearing’s account to the West Point audience.)