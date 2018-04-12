Emergency preparedness exercise to test West Point’s readiness

By Chris Hennen Emergency Manager, DPTMS

Although West Point has served as an impregnable citadel of Army values for more than 200 years, it is not similarly invincible from natural hazards and technological threats. As members of this community, we all must be prepared—through education and action—to respond rapidly and capably to a full range of crisis possibilities. The question you have to ask yourself is, “Are You Ready?”

West Point authorities are committed to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of lives; the protection of property; and the sustainment of essential operations should an incident occur on the installation.

Routine day-to-day operations are not sufficient for assessing effective emergency preparedness and response, as extraordinary emergency measures must be implemented quickly and correctly if loss of life, property, utilities and operations are to be kept to a minimum.

A full-scale emergency preparedness exercise provides a way to put theory to the test in a real-time, real-world environment and gain the in-depth learning that only a special experience can provide.

After almost eight months of planning, a multi-day, multi-agency exercise will occur the week of April 16-20, incorporating elements of mass notification, active shooter and improvised explosive device response, personnel protective actions such as lockdown or evacuation, and mass casualty care.

This week of community protection exercises will enable West Point leaders, first-responders and caregivers, host and tenant organizations and off-post mutual aid partners to participate in an assessment of emergency preparedness procedures and capabilities in the context of a potentially tragic—and all too possible—multifaceted threat.

“This year’s emergency preparedness planned activities will be a great test of our capabilities,” Bob Brown, senior plans officer at DPTMS, said. “Each aspect of our weeklong list of activities is designed to look at the gaps that may exist in our readiness and response strategies and to eliminate them.

“Emergency readiness at West Point must be a proactive team effort. Preparedness and partnership are two sides of the same coin,” Brown added.

While the focus is on response to a shooting and explosion, other protection activities are planned.

On Monday and Tuesday, compliance with the Random Antiterrorism Measures (RAMs) for the month of April will be assessed.

On Wednesday, the West Point Schools, Child and Youth Services facilities and USMAPS will conduct intruder-response drills to assess their plans and procedures.

On Thursday morning, April 19, a test of the Mass Warning and Notification Systems (e.g., Giant Voice and Desktop Alert) will precede a response by Military Police to a report of an active shooter. The exercise will continue throughout the duty day with a simulated explosion in the Cadet Mess shortly after 1 p.m., the Corps evacuating to the Holleder Center, and KACH exercising their response and care of mass casualties both at the scene and at the hospital. To extend the value but not the duration of the April 19 exercise, the West Point Emergency Operations Center and Media Operations Center will be exercised on April 20.

Exercise activities on April 19—between 1-3 p.m.—may affect vehicular traffic in the Central Area and along Stony Lonesome Road between Washington Road and the Holleder Center.

Additionally, at 8:15 a.m., Thayer, Washington and Stony Lonesome gates will be closed for approximately 15 minutes. No other operational impacts are anticipated.

While the exercise scenario and resultant consequences are based on a hypothetical situation, they do suggest the possibility of a violent act occurring on West Point and the urgency to prepare our community.

This exercise—the most comprehensive undertaken at West Point this year—is part of West Point’s continuing commitment to obtaining valuable insights to guide our future preparedness and response efforts.

At the final planning meeting, Brown counseled those in attendance: “The safety and security of the West Point community is our most sacred duty. When disaster strikes, the time to prepare has passed.”

Information regarding the activities for this year’s exercise can be obtained by contacting Bob Brown at 845-938-0367 or robert.brown@usma.edu, or Chris Hennen at 845-938-7092 or christopher.hennen@usma.edu.