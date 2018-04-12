Honoring Lost Spouses

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The Gold Star Spouses flag flew over West Point beneath the American flag on Gold Star Spouses Day April 5. Spouses John Vigna from Highland Falls and Doreen Baidoos from New Windsor honored their fallen spouses by receiving the folded Gold Star flag at the completion of Retreat. Also taking part in the ceremony were the incoming and outgoing Garrison Command Sergeants Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha S. Lamothe and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick C. Taylor.