Path to West Point far from traditional for 2019 cadet

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Class of 2019 Cadet Keegan Carlson described how he attempted to apply to West Point, but did not complete the application process several times. Carlson basically didn't know what to do with himself after high school, attempting community college and finally joining the Army Reserve and from there, completing an application and succeeding in getting into West Point one month and six days before the cutoff age off 22.

Class of 2019 Cadet Keegan Carlson enlisted into the Army Reserve before coming to West Point, primarily because he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with his life after high school. After being out of high school for a year and not doing well in community college, he was beginning to feel that he was one of those with low future prospects or worse, mundane.

“I graduated high school in 2010 and attended Pikes Peak Community College and worked full time,” Carlson said. “After my first semester, I received sub-par grades and decided to drop out. So, I worked as a mover until late 2011, which is when I decided to enlist.”

Carlson enlisted into the reserves. He had decided not to enlist into the regular Army because given his record thus far, he wasn’t sure if he would like it and could stick to it.

“My father said I was ‘floundering.’ I hail from an Air Force family, thanks to my dad and three brothers, but being the youngest, I decided to pave my own path. I enlisted into the Army Reserve as a Civil Affairs Specialist,” the Colorado native said.

When Carlson was a reservist, he had to have a job to pay the bills. He worked a variety of low-paying jobs to help make ends meet. In the meantime, he was beginning to find his niche as a Soldier.

“While in the reserves and trying my best to be a success, I worked as an engineering intern, a groundskeeper, a dishwasher in a restaurant kitchen, and a custodian at an elementary school for a year and a middle school for a year,” Carlson explained. “I was also a substitute janitor for my high school where I graduated and where teachers always have a feeling you will succeed.Then to have one recognize you as a janitor, and you see the disappointment in their eyes. That was probably the most humbling feeling I have ever had.

“I invested everything I had into being a good Soldier,” Carlson said. “I experienced early success because I worked hard every day to be better than I was the day before. I was promoted from the rank of private to sergeant in a little over three years. Ultimately, I was given the opportunity to represent my unit to the rest of the Army.”

Carlson explained that the Soldier of the Quarter boards reflect an Army tradition to seek and select the best members in the ranks to support their units proudly.

However, the Army turns it into a multi-faceted skill competition that involves shooting, rucking, day/night land navigation, urban orienteering, along with other tests that culminate with a board of the senior non-commissioned officers.

“I was able to win at the company, battalion, brigade, one-star command, two-star command, ultimately winning the Army Reserve Soldier of the Year for 2014,” Carlson said. “Still, I was the number one Soldier out of the 210,000 Soldiers on the weekends while Monday through Friday evening, I was cleaning 37 toilets a night, vacuum, mop, and buff the hallway floors, and take the trash out at the end of the night as a janitor.”

Carlson said he opened multiple applications to West Point over the years, but somehow managed to rob himself of the chance to get accepted because of his insecurity about his low standardized test scores. His first ACT score was a 19.

“I was always too discouraged to complete the application,” Carlson said. “It wasn’t until I competed at the 2014 Department of the Army Level Soldier of the Year competition did I have a change of heart. When it came down to the board, the Sgt. Major of the Army was the president and to his left and right were MACOM command sergeant majors. Command Sgt. Maj. Delbert Byers, the U.S. Military Academy command sergeant major was a member of that board. I didn’t talk to him about it that day and regretted it, promising myself that if I ever ran into him again, I would ask him about West Point.”

Carlson soon got his wish when weeks later at the Association of the United States Army conference, he saw Byers and approached him. Later, Carlson went on to retake the ACTs six or seven times to increase his test scores and his commanders were fully onboard because they recognized Carlson’s future potential and wrote a Commander Endorsed Nomination for West Point.

Carlson entered West Point one month and six days before reaching the age limit of 22.

“When I first entered West Point, well, it was tough being out of school for three years and I never took physics or calculus, and it was stressful,” Carlson said. “I never knew how to learn, but I made it here, not necessarily on brain power. Since I’ve been at the academy, I have taken every opportunity to share my unique leadership and life experience for the growth and development of my seniors, peers and subordinates. I grasp every opportunity to make a difference and better the Corps, first as A-4 first sergeant, now as 4th Regiment operations sergeant major and hopefully, next year, as brigade commander, only time will tell. I am just happy to be here.”