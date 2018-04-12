Softball dials up the long ball in 4-0 win over Colgate

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore third baseman Emily Ballesteros celebrates with head coach Michelle DePolo as she rounds third base after hitting her first homer of the season during Army West Point’s 4-0 victory over Colgate Sunday at the Army Softball Complex. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore third baseman Emily Ballesteros celebrates with head coach Michelle DePolo as she rounds third base after hitting her first homer of the season during Army West Point’s 4-0 victory over Colgate Sunday at the Army Softball Complex. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Behind a combination of lights-out pitching and power hitting, the Army West Point Softball team secured a 4-0 Patriot League victory to win the regular season series against Colgate Sunday at the Army Softball Complex.

Courtney Springman started for the second time this weekend against the Raiders (6-23, 2-4 Patriot League) and went the distance. The freshman gave up just two hits and struck out five en route to the Army (15-21, 5-4 Patriot League) win.

The top-three batters in the lineup were on fire in the series finale, collecting six of the team’s nine hits.

Amelia Trotter, Kristen McPeek and Emily Ballesteros all had multi-hit outings while scoring and driving in all four Army runs.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army claimed its third straight series win over the Raiders.

• Springman passed Haley Pypes (USMA ‘11) in single season strikeouts by a freshman.

• In the Division I era, Springman has compiled the second-most punch outs by a freshman in program history with 115.

• She recorded her 10th career win in the circle.

• Ballesteros notched her first homer of the season and third of her career.

• Trotter tallied her second home run of the season and third of her career.

• Army hit two dingers in the same game for the first time since March 3, 2017, at George Mason.

• Army’s four extra-base hits in the contest were the most since March 24 at Bucknell.

• Carrie Reilly extended her hitting streak to six games.

• Trotter tied a season-high in runs scored after crossing the plate twice in the contest.

• Ballesteros recorded her eighth multi-hit effort this season.

• Trotter posted her seventh multi-hit outing this season, while McPeek notched her sixth.

How it happened

• After a pair of scoreless frames from both teams, the Army bats came alive in the top of the third. With one out, Trotter singled into left before coming all the way around from first on a McPeek RBI double to left center. Ballesteros then dug into the box and blasted the ball over the fence in left to put the Black Knights ahead 3-0.

•The Cadets still led by three in the fifth and with one out, Colgate swapped pitchers in the circle. With one ball and one strike on her, Trotter took the following pitch and launched it off of the light pole in deep left center for a solo home run.

• With a 4-0 lead, Springman shut the door on the Raiders the rest of the way. In the final three frames, she allowed just two base runners.