USARPAC commander speaks to cadets on challenges of PACOM

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO VI

Commander of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), Gen. Robert Brown, spoke to West Point cadets while visiting the U.S. Military Academy April 5. Brown assumed command of the U.S. Army’s largest Service Component Command April 30, 2016. Prior to this assumption of command, Brown most recently served as commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. During various times throughout his service, Brown has served 12 years with units focused on the Indo-Asia Pacific region. During his talk with cadets, Brown discussed the challenges of PACOM and implications for leaders at all levels.