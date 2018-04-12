West Point to host military skills competition

By U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs

WEST POINT, N.Y.—More than 500 cadets from military academies and universities around the world will compete in the 50th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition (http://www.usma.edu/dmi/SitePages/Visitor%20Information.aspx) Friday and Saturday on West Point.

Teams are comprised of eight men and one woman.

The competition consists of 11 different events ranging from marksmanship to grenade throwing.

It tests individual and team military skills as well as leadership abilities and athletic proficiency.

Teams accumulate points during the rigorous competition, and have the opportunity to earn up to 1,000 points throughout the course.

The defending champion team from the U.S. Military Academy will attempt to retain the title against teams from the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, eight select university ROTC teams, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, 36 teams from West Point, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Canada’s Royal Military College, Chilean Military School, as well as teams from Italy, Germany, Austria, South Korea, Brazil, Poland, Australia and Latvia.

The competition originated in 1967 when the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst presented a sword to the U.S. Military Academy.

The inscription on the sword reads: “To provide the Corps of Cadets with a challenging and rewarding regimental skills competition, which will enhance professional development and military excellence in selected soldier skills.”

From then on for the last 49 years, an annual event has been held to do just that.