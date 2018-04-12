WPNP workshop focuses on building relationships

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The West Point Negotiation Project, an initative through the West Point Leadership Center, under the direction of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership, hosted the ninth annual workshop April 5-6, at Jefferson Hall. The workshop included West Point, Royal Military Academy of Canada, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marines Academy, Air Force Academy and ROTC cadets. In the workshop, participants learned the elements of principled negotiations and creating relationships to have a positive outcome through prepared scenarios. The West Point Negotiation Project, an initative through the West Point Leadership Center, under the direction of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership, hosted the ninth annual workshop April 5-6, at Jefferson Hall. The workshop included West Point, Royal Military Academy of Canada, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marines Academy, Air Force Academy and ROTC cadets. In the workshop, participants learned the elements of principled negotiations and creating relationships to have a positive outcome through prepared scenarios. Class of 2020 Cadets Thomas Koizumi and Kiana Stewart develop a solution during the West Point Negotiation Project workshop April 5-6. The workshops are designed to enhance the ability of military leaders to negotiate in complex and challenging situations, in peace and war. The workshops tasked participants in role-playing scenarios that reflect negotiations in both peace and war. Class of 2020 Cadets Thomas Koizumi and Kiana Stewart develop a solution during the West Point Negotiation Project workshop April 5-6. The workshops are designed to enhance the ability of military leaders to negotiate in complex and challenging situations, in peace and war. The workshops tasked participants in role-playing scenarios that reflect negotiations in both peace and war.

The West Point Negotiation Project, an initiative developed by the West Point Leadership Center, under the direction of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership hosted the ninth annual workshop April 5-6, at Jefferson Library’s Haig Room. The workshop included cadets from all the military academies with the exception of the Naval Academy, and ROTC cadets from various colleges and universities.

The workshops are designed to enhance the ability of military leaders to negotiate in complex and challenging situations.

The workshops tasked participants in role-playing scenarios that reflect negotiations in both peace and war.

“We begin with a peacetime scenario, (negotiations to recruit a soccer player into a major soccer team) to allow the participants to practice in unfamiliar circumstances,” Maj. Tim McDonald, director of the WPNP, said.

Prior to the cadets negotiating with their role-playing counterparts, McDonald discussed and asked participants questions on principled negotiations, an interest-based approach to negotiations that focuses primarily on conflict management and conflict resolution.

“There are your interests and theirs, but there are other people involved like family, fans, investors, owner/team and the league commissioner,” McDonald said. “Think about interests and risks involved and reach an agreement that is sustainable. Think about the seven elements of principled negotiations: interests, options, alternatives, legitimacy, communication, relationship and commitment.”

The WPNP workshops allow cadets to hone in on those skills using role-playing. After the negotiations were completed, cadets were asked what they thought about the deal they made, were there any regrets and how sustainable was the outcome.

In 2006, the BS&L Department introduced a new elective course, Negotiations for Leaders (MG390), which instructs cadets to recognize the broad range of human interactions and takes a systematic approach to analyze those situations. The WPNP was founded in 2009 in response to graduates who had taken Negotiations for Leaders course then applied what they learned as Army officers.

“This is pretty good so far,” Class of 2021 Cadet Orion Hollin said. “I learned a lot of useful ideas and enjoyed meeting other kids. I think negotiations are vitally important even for day-to-day communications. I went to one meeting about negotiations, but this is my first time actually exposed to it.”

Class of 2018 Royal Military Academy of Canada Cadet Anna Dillman thought the workshop was awesome.

“I like the way it is presented here,” Dillman explained. “We are learning from the basics while trying to go through the process and expanding the mind in the process regarding coming to an agreement.”

Dillman has some experience in communications and working with diverse people as she is the president of the RMC International Affairs Association (RMCIAA), which is an academic body that enables RMC students to learn about diplomacy, leadership and collaboration by attending and hosting Model UN and Model NATO conferences.

At the conclusion of the workshop, three graduates spoke to the group outlining their experience in negotiations that allowed the participants to hear stories that transcend classroom and role-playing into real-life situations.