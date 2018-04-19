2017-18 cadet club activities

Glee Club: Sixty-four members of the West Point Glee Club traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, April 12-15, and shared their music and love of West Point with the community. As soon as they landed in Madison, cadets visited the VA Hospital, where they interacted with veterans and provided a short concert.

On April 13, the Glee Club went to Oregon High School, where they gave two concerts for the students and told them about life as cadets at West Point. After the high school visit, the Club visited the Wisconsin State Capitol and gave a short performance inside the beautiful rotunda.

Later that afternoon, cadets of the Glee Club served as ambassadors of the Academy when they went to Sun Prairie High School, met and interacted with members of the school’s concert choir, and listened to them perform a few songs.

Cadets and students were able to take part in a brief Q&A, giving cadets the opportunity to talk about their unique experiences at West Point and what daily life is like at the academy.

That evening, the Glee Club gave a full, public concert for an audience of about 150 people at Sun Prairie’s Performing Arts Center. The concert featured several works commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and then all of the West Point favorites.

The following day, cadets traveled to St. John’s Northwest Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, where they presented another public concert for all of the JROTC cadets and for about 100 community members who were also in attendance.

The West Point Glee Club was able to make several connections with old grads and students during this trip, and all members served as ambassadors of the academy in their outstanding musical performances and in their professional conduct and appearance.

The West Point Glee Club Concert at Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center.