Adm. Tidd speaks to cadets

Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Adm. Kurt W. Tidd, commander of the United States Southern Command, spoke to members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 during the Leader Professional Development Series event April 12 at Robinson Auditorium. The session focused on what Tidd called “military imperatives,” which included human rights, institutionalizing a joint environment, integrating gender perspectives and NCO development and education. Tidd said military imperatives are “fundamental to what we do … and how (people) gain trust in us. It is (how the military) meets the demands of a 21st century environment.” He told cadets that character and competence are importance aspects of being a leader, and that they are the “pioneers of a new generation of leaders,” in an ever-changing world.