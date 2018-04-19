Allbritton new West Point Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity chief

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point's new chief diversity officer poses with his staff. (From left to right) Amos Maldonado, administrative assistant; Ellen Peterson, program coordinator; Terry L. Allbritton, chief diversity officer; and Lt. Col. Rodlin Doyle, Equal Opportunity Program manager. West Point's new chief diversity officer poses with his staff. (From left to right) Amos Maldonado, administrative assistant; Ellen Peterson, program coordinator; Terry L. Allbritton, chief diversity officer; and Lt. Col. Rodlin Doyle, Equal Opportunity Program manager.

Terry L. Allbritton has been selected as the second Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity chief for the U.S. Military Academy. Allbritton replaces Donald Outing, currently vice president for Equity and Community at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Allbritton comes to USMA with a vast and varied experience in diversity and inclusion, including during his 25 years of military service.

Allbritton is a graduate of Howard University, the Command and General Staff College, the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute and Georgetown University Government Affairs Institute.

In April 2014, he received his certification from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management for successful completion in the Diversity and Inclusion Master Game-Changer Course, and in April 2017, became certified as an emotional intelligence coach and trainer.

Allbritton is a combat veteran and retired as an Army officer in 2010 after 25 years of service. While in the military, Allbritton served as chief of government relations, Congressional Legislative Affairs officer, Chief Equal Opportunity and Diversity officer, Equal Opportunity Program manager and senior military advisor to the Royal Saudi Army.

After he retired from the Army, Allbritton joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation serving as the Supervisory Diversity and Inclusion Program manager for the Diversity and Inclusion Office.

“One of the main jobs of a diversity manager or program manager is to bring people together,” Allbritton said.

Albritton’s primary responsibility at the FBI was for the diversity and inclusion training and programs to promote an inclusive work environment that fostered a culture that values and leverages human differences, opinions and perspectives to empower employees to achieve their fullest potential.

“It’s all about one word. You. There is no one around that is exactly like you. To me, that is diversity, it is you, your experience and we want to bring you to the table. When people feel valued, they perform better,” he said. “It’s diversity and inclusion—you can’t have one without the other. Diversity is you and inclusion is the action.”

Allbritton said that when you include different people in the process, you develop better decisions when you work together.

“You can achieve much more when you have more to choose from,” Allbritton said. “You will have communication, respect and trust with each other and yet be flexible. It is a critical thing, it is good for education, businesses and any organization when you allow inclusion of a variety of different people.”

Diversity and Inclusion managers are here to inform, educate, train and develop.

“You can’t change culture until you change behavior,” Allbritton explained. “We all have biases, whether it is the way you were brought up, what you were taught by family and friends, or your experiences, but how do we change biases? You help people to become aware of their own emotional state and to be able to control and correct it by bringing awareness to their own unconscious behaviors.

“So, we try to bring people together to learn from each other, to understand their backgrounds and taking the time to engage employing what we call TRIP—talent or teamwork, recruit and retention, innovation and ideas and performance/productivity,” he added. “This works in the military and in business. When you have people of different backgrounds and different cultures work together, the more productive the company will be.”