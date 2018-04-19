Command Sgt. Maj. Lamothe takes over Garrison CSM responsibility

By Eric S. Bartelt Managing Editor

Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe receives the West Point Garrison unit guidon from Garrison Commander Col. Andrew S. Hanson during Lamothe’s change of responsibility April 11 at the garrison headquarters building. Lamothe takes over as garrison command sergeant major from Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick C. Taylor, who will be retiring after nearly 31 years of Army service. Photos by Anthony Battista/USMA PAO VI Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe receives the West Point Garrison unit guidon from Garrison Commander Col. Andrew S. Hanson during Lamothe’s change of responsibility April 11 at the garrison headquarters building. Lamothe takes over as garrison command sergeant major from Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick C. Taylor, who will be retiring after nearly 31 years of Army service. Photos by Anthony Battista/USMA PAO VI Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe, a native of Cassopolis, Mich., comes to West Point from her assignment as the senior enlisted Soldier for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe, a native of Cassopolis, Mich., comes to West Point from her assignment as the senior enlisted Soldier for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe assumed responsibility as Command Sergeant Major of West Point Garrison at a ceremony April 11 at the garrison headquarters building. Lamothe replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick C. Taylor as he retires after nearly 31 years of distinguished service.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, who enlisted in the Army in August 1987 as a 76Y Supply Specialist, Taylor will move back to Texas, where he served on multiple occasions during his military career, with his family in retirement. During his distinguished career, he served deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As his career comes to an end, Taylor spoke about how honored he was to serve at West Point as his last assignment.

“As I look back on my time here, I am proud to have served at the pre-eminent leader development institution in the world,” Taylor said. “I have enjoyed my experience working with everyone here, from the Army Football games to our Black and Gold volunteer ceremonies to our Garrison awards and retirement ceremonies.

“The things that we do behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see really makes you appreciate the hard-working team here at West Point,” he added. “It has been one of my most rewarding experiences of my military career.”

Lamothe, a native of Cassopolis, Michigan, enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1996 in the Adjutant General Corps working administrative and human resources services.

Lamothe comes to West Point from her assignment as the senior enlisted Soldier for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

She said she was responsible for more than 1,200 Soldiers, which included the 25th Infantry Division staff, the 25th Infantry Division Band, the Jungle Operations Training Course as well as the U.S. Army Hawaii Replacement Company, which was responsible for processing all new personnel on the island.

She is an active member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. She is a recipient of the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara and the Maj. Gen. Horatio Gates Bronze Medal, and has been awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award and the Order of the Spur.

The highly decorated Soldier is enthusiastic and prepared to take on her job as command sergeant major at the West Point Garrison.

“It is truly humbling to have been selected to become the West Point Garrison command sergeant major,” Lamothe said. “I am excited and honored to serve with the finest men and women that are responsible for the education and training of our young leaders who will one day serve our nation as Army officers, the men and women of the U.S. Army Garrison that day in and day out serve and provide world-class support to this installation and the West Point community.”

Lamothe said that her previous experience as a U.S. Army Garrison first sergeant made her familiar to the organizational structure within the Installation Management Command.

“That assignment afforded me the opportunity and experience to understand the tasks and responsibilities between all the agencies and how we support the installation,” she said of her time at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

She attended Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Her assignments include administrative specialist, 282nd Base Support Battalion, Hohenfels, Germany; personnel specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Irwin, California; personnel sergeant, 4th Engineer Battalion; senior human resources sergeant, 64th Forward Support Battalion; and senior human resources sergeant, 3rd Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado (deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-04); assistant inspector general, 15th Signal Brigade, Signal Center of Excellence, Fort Gordon, Georgia; senior human resources sergeant, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bliss, Texas; first sergeant, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Gordon, Georgia; first sergeant, Charlie Company, Training Support Battalion, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; secretary of the general staff sergeant major, Headquarters, First Army, Rock Island, Illinois; and then her last assignment at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Lamothe’s other awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (four Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal (two Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal (silver Oak Leaf Cluster), Good Conduct Medal (7th award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 5), Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 3), the Valorous Unit Award, the Combat Action Badge and the Driver’s Badge–Wheeled.

Command Sgt. Maj. Lamothe is married to Jonathan Lamothe and they have one son, Nathan.