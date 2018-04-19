First-place Black Knights continue to roll with 22-1 win

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team extended its winning streak to nine-straight games after its second consecutive weekend sweep.

The Black Knights controlled all of Sunday’s weekend finale at Lafayette, registering a 22-1 victory at Kamine Stadium in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The outcome handed Army its first 20-plus run win since a 21-8 victory over Lehigh during the 2009 season. It was also the most runs scored by the Black Knights since a 27-12 win against Sacred Heart in 2008.

Starting pitcher Daniel Burggraaf got things started early for the Black Knights, sitting six-straight batters down via a strikeout to begin the game.

Army broke the scoreless deadlock in the third with four runs on three hits. Josh White, Drake Titus and Trey Martin each registered a hit in the frame with Martin’s single to center field bringing home two runs batted in.

The Black Knights added an additional run in the fourth after a small two-out rally. Titus earned a walk before Jon Rosoff doubled down the left field line to score the sophomore.

It remained a 5-0 Black Knights’ advantage until Army earned a 15-run fifth inning to completely break the game open. Fifteen hits were recorded including, two doubles from the bat of Martin. Another highlight was multiple hits by Matt Hudgins, Anfernee Crompton, Jacob Hurtubise, John McKenna and Rosoff.

Also during the inning, the Black Knights notched five-straight hits on three different occasions. Those 15 runs scored tied a program record, which was first achieved in a win over Sacred Heart in 2008.

The Leopards grabbed one run back after consecutive two-out singles by Brandon Posivak and John Marti in the bottom half to cut the deficit to 20-1.

But the Cadets responded in the sixth following a double by pinch hitter Jax Luzinski. His hit scored Rob Regine, who led-off the inning with a walk.

The Black Knights scored one final run in the eighth after a Crompton double brought home Tim Simoes.

Burggraaf remained unbeaten on the mound, going five innings allowing just four hits and one run. The junior fanned a season-high nine batters during his time on the hill.

Army highlights and game notes

• Every starter for the Black Knights on Sunday recorded at least two hits, with Rosoff, Martin and Crompton notching three apiece.

• Martin led the team with four RBI, while Hurtubise, Titus, and Rosoff each touched home plate a team-high three times.

• Titus finished with a team-best two walks.

• Army compiled a season-high six doubles in the game.

• White converted on the Cadets’ lone sacrifice fly ball.

• Titus and McKenna both stole a base on Sunday for their ninth and second of the year, respectively.

• The Leopards were held to just six singles, with three of those coming in the fifth inning alone.

• Burggraaf did not allow a hit until Luke Robinson registered a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth.

• Matt Gray and Joe Santoro did not allow any runs or hits during their one inning of relief work.

• Harry Flannery Jr., and Blake Walters gave up only one hit during their one inning on the mound.

• The five-man Army pitching staff compiled 14 strikeouts to just eight for Lafayette. The Cadets’ strikeout mark was their second-most this season.

• Hurtubise has now reached base safely in 16-straight games.

• Rosoff has a five-game hitting streak and a nine-game on-base streak going.

• Titus has reached base in 10-consecutive contests as well, including hits in four straight.

• Army has scored 10 or more runs on seven different occasions this season. Three of those seven came during this weekend’s series with Lafayette.

Facts & figures

• The Black Knights set season-highs in runs (22), hits (25) and RBI (16). The Leopards finished with one run on six hits.

• Lafayette was tabbed with three errors in the game, with each of them coming during the fifth frame.

• Army left 12 runners on base, while the home side stranded 11.