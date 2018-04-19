Late heroics help Women’s Tennis past BU on Senior Day

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Freshman Ana Joyner (above) earned a victory at No. 1 singles while her partner in doubles and No. 2 singles, junior Melanie Allen, clinched the team's victory with a 7-6 third set win to lead Army West Point past Boston University Sunday at Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

The Army West Point Women’s Tennis team concluded its 2018 regular season with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Boston University Sunday afternoon at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Prior to the match, Army honored senior Leslie Frankland for her contributions to the program over the last four seasons.

With the win, the Black Knights improved to 18-6 and 6-1 in Patriot League play, while the Terriers dropped to 8-12 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Army highlights and match notes

• Army defeated Boston University in the final match of the regular season for the second year in a row.

• Melanie Allen clinched the victory with a win in the No. 2 singles position.

• Allen, Ana Joyner and Kirby Einck all went 2-0 in singles action this weekend.

• Einck finished a perfect 4-0 overall between the two matches.

• Einck and Gloria Son won their 15th doubles match of the season.

How it happened

Singles

1. Ana Joyner def. Iryna Kostirko, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

2. Melanie Allen def. Remi Ramos, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4)

3. Emily Kim def. Genevieve McCormick, 6-3, 6-1

4. Kirby Einck def. Lily Burchell, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

5. Katya Martens def. Sasha Inchauste, 6-1, 6-2

6. Danna Funaro def. Sophia Kryloff, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1. Ramos/Burchell def. Joyner/Allen, 6-0

2. Kostirko/Kim def. McCormick/Funaro, 6-4

3. Einck/Gloria Son def. Martens/Dani Blaser, 6-3

Up next

• The Black Knights will host the Patriot League tournament from Thursday to Sunday.