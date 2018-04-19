Legacy of perseverance in remembering the Holocaust

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The Cadet Jewish Choir entertained the audience at the Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day event April 11 at the West Point Club. Howard M. Lorber of New York, N.Y., is chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council and serves as president and chief executive officer of the Vector Group Ltd. Lorber was the guest speaker at the Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day luncheon April 11 at the West Point Club. The theme for this year's Remembrance Day was "Learning from the Holocaust: Legacy of Perseverance."

The U.S. Military Academy’s 2018 Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day luncheon hosted by the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity was held at the West Point Club April 11.

The luncheon included music from the Cadet Jewish Choir and remarks from Leora Raikin, great niece of Lithuanian Israeli artist David Labkovski and founder of the David Labkovski project that educates students about life before, during and after the Holocaust through narrative art done during the artist’s lifetime. Some of that art was on exhibit at Jefferson Library.

The guest speaker was Howard M. Lorber of New York, New York. Lorber is the chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council and serves as president and chief executive officer of Vector Group Ltd. Lorber is also the recipient of the American Jewish Committee National Human Relations award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County Man of the Year award.

“It is an honor to speak before a group of people who are devoting their lives to advancing peace and security for our nation,” Lorber said. “In the complex times we live in, you are willing to protect our democracy. It could not be more important. Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., Dean Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb and Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland, you are all shaping the future leaders of America and it is a daunting and vitally responsible job.”

Lorber recognized some of the World War II veterans in the audience who liberated the concentration camps.

“We salute you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Lorber said. “You are so rightly called the greatest generation. And the most special guest of all, the Holocaust survivors. We thank you for being such an inspiration to the new generations and teaching them important lessons of the nature of hate, the fragility of freedom and the consequences of indifference. You remind us every day of the power of resilience and compassion.”

Lorber spoke about the Holocaust Museum and what it represents to keep both history and memory alive, and that it bears repeating for generations.

World War II was fought on six continents and touched 15 countries. Nothing like it has been seen before or since.

“It involved two wars,” Lorber said. “The military one over territory and the Germany one over genocide against the Jews. The genocidal war killed six million Jews including some members of my grandmother’s family.

“These two unprecedented wars claimed the lives of some 60 million men, women and children or one death every three seconds. In addition to the extraordinary loss of life, freedom was at stake,” he added.

“It is well known that the road to liberation of fortress Europe began on D-Day, June 6, 1944, when Western Allies launched the single largest amphibious force in history,” Lorber continued. “Gen. Eisenhower called it the great crusade. He described it as the destruction of the German War Machine. The elimination of Nazi tyranny. Many lost their lives, Jews, soldiers and civilians. Jews were liberated from death, but not from fear of life. Medical units struggled to care for those liberated and others had to deal with 11 million displaced Jews who had no homes to return to, and repatriating them would take years.”

Lorber talked of the American military who played a leading role in pursuing justice, and they played many leading roles as liberators, fighters, caregivers, reverends and rabbis and prosecutors and witnesses.

“At the Holocaust Museum, you will see a photograph of Gens. Patton, Bradley and Eisenhower at a concentration camp. Patton got physically ill, Bradley said the smell of death was overwhelming and Eisenhower said he didn’t think he had ever been so angry. Eisenhower was also worried people would not believe him and imagined that people would call it propaganda. One of the vital lessons of the Holocaust is that the impossible can happen.”

Lorber advised the cadets in the audience that for seven decades, the veterans of WWII responsible for liberating the camps shared those experiences of Holocaust survivors. “We owe them profound gratitude for preserving the memory and promoting understanding and sharing profound truths of the nature of humanity. And as they pass away, the duty of remembrance will pass to you. In addition to the challenges you will face, you must carry on this legacy.”