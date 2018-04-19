NFL’s Villanueva discusses teamwork, training at MWI’s Sandhurst Conference

By John Amble Modern War Institute

Are the tools and training necessary to become an elite athlete similar to those of becoming an elite warrior or soldier? Alejandro Villanueva, left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, addressed these questions to about 400 cadets from across the globe assembled in Robinson Auditorium April 9 as part of the third annual West Point Class of 1999 Sandhurst Conference. The title of the conference was “Training to Win Tomorrow’s Wars.”

Villanueva touched on themes of what it takes to become successful, whether as an Army Ranger or as an athlete trying out for the NFL. He emphasized the importance of not over-training. The best ability, he noted, is availability. Pointing to his own personal story, after over-training he injured himself and was cut by the Eagles in 2014.

“You must be available for the battle or game,” he told cadets.

Villanueva is a 2010 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and served three tours of duty in Afghanistan before leaving the Army at the rank of captain. He was decorated with a Bronze Star for his valor. After being waived by the Eagles, he was picked up by the Steelers, and later become their starting left tackle.

He stressed the importance of mental toughness and dismissed a cliché he often heard during his toughest days of Ranger School or NFL training camp, “Take it one day at a time.”

The reason is because to succeed requires thinking holistically and remembering the big picture of why you are there and how you will feel if you don’t succeed.

“I want to feel that sense of urgency about the future,” he told cadets, urging them not to take a ‘lackadaisical attitude.’ “I don’t want to live with regret the rest of my life—it’s one day (of pain) versus 80 years. Every day is important and it matters.”

On any team, he argued for not working out alone and stressed the importance of creativity in training and making it relevant rather than just focusing on reps. Villanueva also stressed the importance of building a close team, whether as a football captain or platoon leader.

“If you build the team, communicate, care about your men, they will care about you and the team,” he said.

His final word of advice to cadets: “Be fearless, selfless, and a little crazy. … Don’t be comfortable.” He said this will foster a loser mentality. He also said not to follow the latest nutrition fads when it comes to diet.

“For me, the mind is always more important than the body,” before he jokingly added, “I will never have six-pack abs.”

Villanueva is six feet nine inches and at one point weighed 290 pounds.

Cadets found his talk useful to their own future careers as junior officers. “He’s a great guy and gave us practical advice to know your body, set goals and you will become a better leader,” Selah Lile, a first-year ROTC cadet on the University of Washington’s Ranger Challenge Team, said.