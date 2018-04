One Love Award

Courtesy Photo

The CASH/A Committee received the “One Love Community Unsung Hero Award” April 12. The award was presented by the One Love Foundation for the CASH/A Committee’s valuable contributions to West Point’s effort to end relationship abuse and educate its community about healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors. CASH/A Committee members Class of 2018 Cadets Robert Moser, Theresa Hinman and Jayleene Perez with award presenter Laura Brown and ODIA’s Jenna McLaughlin.